Unemployment Insurance 2018 Tax Statements Now Available Online

MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is reminding state residents who received Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits last year that they must report UI benefits as taxable income on their 2018 tax returns, and that their 1099-G income tax statements for the year are easily accessible through UI’s secure and confidential online system.

UI benefits are considered taxable income for both federal and state income taxes, and the 1099-G form shows the amount of UI benefits a claimant received during the previous year.

To access 1099-G tax statements, claimants can go to https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/1099.htm and then follow a few easy steps to obtain an electronic copy of their 2018 benefit payment records. Claimants can also sign up to receive an email alert when future 1099-G forms are available online.

In response to customer service trends toward the convenience of online self-service, claimants who have logged onto UI’s online benefits services system since October 1, 2015 are being notified their 1099-G statements for 2018 will be accessible online and that they should not expect to be mailed paper copies. Claimants who have been granted a long-term exception to using online services will receive their 1099-G statements by mail. DWD will continue to mail paper copies upon request.

By accessing UI’s secure, confidential online benefit system and obtaining 1099-G forms electronically, claimants will have immediate access to their tax information for UI. Additionally, the transition from paper mailings to e-copies of 1099-G forms will save the public tens of thousands of dollars in annual processing, printing and mailing costs. For example, the UI Division saved taxpayers approximately $150,000 in printing and mailing costs in 2016 and 2017.

DWD securely stores 1099-G forms online for all claimants to access and print for their records. Claimants’ statements are available online for the past six years, which is helpful if claimants have to file amended tax returns. The UI Division is required to send 1099-G information to the Internal Revenue Service and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

For more information: https://unemployment.wisconsin.gov or https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben