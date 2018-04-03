UPAF Announces Two New Board Members

MILWAUKEE (Apr. 3, 2018) – The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are Tami Garrison of MillerCoors and Lynn Minella of Johnson Controls.

“Our newest Board Members come from companies that play a vital role in UPAF’s fundraising efforts,” said Deanna L. Tillisch, UPAF president and CEO. “UPAF and its Member Groups will be the beneficiary of Tami and Lynn’s distinct talents and strong passion for the performing arts.”

Tami Garrison currently oversees Community Affairs for MillerCoors in Milwaukee. Tami began working for Miller Brewer Company in 2005 on the Corporate Social Responsibility team. In her current role with MillerCoors, she is responsible for community investments, partnerships and the company’s corporate reputation in Milwaukee, including involvement with the UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite.