UPAF Announces Two New Board Members

MILWAUKEE (Apr. 3, 2018) – The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) announces the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are Tami Garrison of MillerCoors and Lynn Minella of Johnson Controls.
“Our newest Board Members come from companies that play a vital role in UPAF’s fundraising efforts,” said Deanna L. Tillisch, UPAF president and CEO. “UPAF and its Member Groups will be the beneficiary of Tami and Lynn’s distinct talents and strong passion for the performing arts.”
Tami Garrison currently oversees Community Affairs for MillerCoors in Milwaukee. Tami began working for Miller Brewer Company in 2005 on the Corporate Social Responsibility team. In her current role with MillerCoors, she is responsible for community investments, partnerships and the company’s corporate reputation in Milwaukee, including involvement with the UPAF Ride for the Arts, sponsored by Miller Lite.
Garrison is currently a board member of the American Red Cross in Southeastern WI and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. She currently serves as Board Chair for TEMPO Milwaukee. In 2014, she was recognized by the Milwaukee Press Club as one of the Milwaukee 6-Pack: the top six need to know people in Milwaukee. In 2017, Garrison was honored by the Milwaukee Business Journal with a Woman of Influence Award.
Lynn Minella is executive vice president & chief human resources officer of Johnson Controls. In her current role she serves as a member of the executive committee for the 120,000+ employee company, leads the effort of the global HR strategy and provides leadership for key diversity initiatives and public affairs.
Before joining Johnson Controls, Minella served as group human resources director of BAE Systems PLC based out of London, where she was a member of the executive committee. Prior to BAE Systems, she served in a variety of leadership roles in human resources at Air Products & Chemicals and IBM. Minella is an advisory board member for the Center for Advanced Human Resources Studies.
The current UPAF Board of Directors are: Chairman Rob Sanders, Treasurer Tim Mattke, Secretary Steve Johnson, Kevin Anderson, Lesli Barbi, Jeff Behring, Scott Beightol, Steve Booth, Curt Culver, Heather Dunn, Paul Eberle, Tami Garrison, Chris Goller, Dennis Kois, David Lubar, Ruth Maegli, Greg Marcus, Tom Metcalfe, George Meyer, Lynn Minella, Marie O’Brien, Steve Richman, Joe Rock, Julia Taylor, John Utz and Jon Van Drisse.
About UPAF
The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) has been setting the stage for over 50 years by providing critical investment in our region’s vibrant performing arts scene. UPAF’s mission is to secure community resources, promote the performing arts as a regional asset and improve the quality of life through responsible investment in and financial support of the performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin. UPAF is proud to celebrate a half-century of making our community a better place to live, work and play. In 2017 UPAF’s 50th Anniversary Campaign raised more than $12.32 million to support the area’s performing arts environment. UPAF proudly bears Charity Navigator’s highest distinction for nonprofits – a four-star rating.
As an umbrella organization, UPAF supports a breadth of performing arts groups that collectively offer something for everyone through its 14 Member Groups and numerous Affiliates. More than one million people are touched each year through performances, educational outreach, special events and community partnerships.
