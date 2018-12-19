UPAF Applauds a Successful 2018 at Annual Meeting

Organization welcomes 2019 Campaign Co-Chairs

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 19, 2018 – Just off another successful year year, the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) closed the curtain on its 2018 Campaign with its Annual Meeting yesterday, held at theMilwaukee Youth Arts Center. “The meeting provides us with an opportunity to review the year’shighlights and recognize and thank the many people and companies who support the performing artswith their time and dollars,” said Deanna Tillisch, UPAF’s president and CEO.

UPAF raised $12,073,795 throughout the 2018 Campaign. $9,045,000 was allocated in 2018 with8,885,085 going to UPAF’s 14 Member Groups and $159,915 going to 15 smaller performing arts organizations through the Affiliate Program, sponsored by Briggs & Stratton.

A record $673,500 in grants have been distributed through UPAF Bright Minds, sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, a grant program to fund arts education. Eleven UPAF Member Groups will receive Bright Minds grant funding, which is up $73,500 over 2017’s total.

UPAF’s 2018 Campaign was co-chaired by Jim Borris, president and CEO of Zilber Ltd., Susan Martin, retired executive vice president of WEC Energy Group and Dave Vetta, Milwaukee region advisory board chair at First Business Bank.

The 2019 UPAF Campaign Co-Chairs were also introduced at the meeting. This trio consists of Jim Barry, president of The Barry of Company, Sandy Botcher, vice president of field experience at Northwestern Mutual and Tim Stewart, attorney and shareholder at DeWitt Ross & Stevens.

Rob Sanders, chair of the UPAF Board of Directors, with assistance from local actor Andrew Varela gave the 2018 UPAF Board report and joined in welcoming new members, Jim Borris of Zilber Ltd., TamiGarrison of MillerCoors, Juliet Kersten of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Lynn Minella of JohnsonControls and community volunteer Heather Ramirez.

Outgoing board member Steve Richman was also recognized for his dedicated service to UPAF.