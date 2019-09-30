UPAF President & CEO Deanna Tillisch Will Retire Following 2020 Campaign

Special arts fund created to celebrate Tillisch’s commitment to underserved individuals

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) today announced that Deanna Tillisch, president and CEO, will retire next year on September 30, 2020. Tillisch will lead the 2020 Campaign to ensure a smooth transition of continuing UPAF’s mission to secure community resources, promote the performing arts as a regional asset and improve the quality of life through responsible investment in and financial support of the performing arts in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“Deanna has tirelessly served our community since she began her tenure at UPAF in November 2011,” said Rob Sanders, UPAF board chair. “She’s played a critical role in amplifying the voice of the performing arts and the impact these assets have on delivering entertainment excellence, driving our local economy and educating our children. The performing arts are in a far better place thanks to Deanna’s dedication to UPAF’s mission.

In addition, Tillisch will be known for expanding the arts impact on underserved communities. The innovation of UPAF Connect makes performing arts accessible to surrounding communities by providing professional experiences in music, theater and dance, and UPAF Bright Minds, which raises dollars exclusively for arts education, reaching more than 100,000 youth each year.

Following the 2020 Campaign, Tillisch will have led efforts to secure over $100M in fundraising for the Southeastern Wisconsin performing arts. For eight years in a row, UPAF has earned Charity Navigator’s four-star rating, the highest distinction, for its financial management, accountability and transparency. Further, UPAF is now the No. 1 arts fund in the country in terms of dollars raised.

“It is a privilege and an honor to lead this amazing organization and see first-hand the generosity and enthusiasm people in this community have for our locally-produced and world-class performing arts,” said Tillisch. “I continue to be amazed by the dedication to and commitment throughout the community for