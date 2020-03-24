Update Regarding Hop Operations

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, The Hop will transition to a temporary reduced schedule of operations beginning this Thursday, March 26. While it’s important that the streetcar continue to serve those who rely on the service to reach essential jobs or destinations, the current statewide efforts to eliminate non-essential travel and prevent the spread of the disease by keeping people at home have resulted in decreased ridership that no longer warrants a full schedule of operations.

Under the new schedule, which will remain in effect until further notice, the streetcar will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with cars arriving every 20 minutes. The new schedule can be viewed here.

The Hop continues to monitor the situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak carefully and is working closely with City, State and Federal officials to ensure we employ best practices regarding the cleaning of our vehicles and the safety of our staff and riders. We have increased the frequency of our cleanings, employing cleaning agents and disinfectants recommended by the CDC, and instituted new policies to maintain the cleanliness of the vehicles and stations throughout the day.

For those who continue to rely upon our service during this health emergency, we ask that you join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by being extra vigilant in exercising recommended hygiene practices, including regular and thorough hand washing, avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth, and covering coughs and sneezes with either a tissue or your elbow. On board the streetcar, passengers should leave additional space between themselves and others, and utilize the seats whenever possible as opposed to holding the poles or hand straps. Most importantly, if you are exhibiting any symptoms or feel ill, please stay at home.