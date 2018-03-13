KSTONE4U releases their first independent studio album, “Tables Turn”

BALTIMORE, MD — Global independent artist, KSTONE4U (K4U), is proud to announce the release of their first album, “Tables Turn”, now available on www.kstone4u.com [3] and all major digital outlets. KSTONE4U has teamed up with Atlanta producers, George Short and Reese Johnson, to offer a distinct melody of R&B, Soul, Funk, and Love Ballads that bring back the old school rhythm of classic Motown street harmony. The album is also the first official project of Black-owned independent music label, Unome Music.

“Our music expresses romantic emotions of love and loss in a way in which most of us experience through life, relationships and triumphs,” says Paul “Pep” Houston, Founder, Manager, and Lead Vocalist.

KSTONE4U has been influenced greatly by a plethora of Motown artists that have paved the way for their sound such as Marvin Gaye, Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Michael Jackson to name a few. While these great musicians influence the artist’s sound, that in no way defines their take on other genres.

KSTONE4U has performed rock, acoustic, and gospel music in the most recent year that has landed placement in festivals throughout the East Coast region. Their ability to create harmony, whether acapella or with a full band, allows them the flexibility to attract a wider audience and crossover fanbase.

For more details about KSTONE4U, visit their official web site at www.kstone4u.com [3]

ABOUT THE BAND

KSTONE4U (K4U) R&B, Soul, and Funk – the melody and harmonious sound of Baltimore, Maryland was founded in 2015 by Paul “Pep” Houston and his younger brother, Dana “Dee” Houston. The band is comprised of Paul “Pep” Houston, (Manager/Lead Vocals), Dana “Dee” Houston (Vocals), and Kenron “B-Man” Barnes (Vocals), Gary Massey (Bass), Jarod Barnes, Jr. (Drummer), Gordon Lewis (Guitar) and Justin Taylor (Keyboard). In 2016, K4U released their first single “Tic Toc” and has performed across the East Coast Regional area.