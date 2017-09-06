Usher’s Accuser Opens Up Publicly Stating She Has Video Evidence of Their Sex Tape

Back at it again! Just when you think Usher Raymond is safe and sound, something else pops up in the media.

Incase you missed the hot tea, singer, songwriter Usher Raymond was accused of having sexual intercourse with three women after knowing that he had been infected with the Herpes virus.

Apparently, one out of three of his accusers has come forward, claiming she has video evidence that she and the “Let it Burn” singer were sexually involved with one another.

“I keep everything in my phone. I have 250, I think it’s gigabytes or megabytes or whatever, of, um, what is it called? Storage. I keep everything in my phone. I don’t delete nothing.”

Quantasia Sharpton is one of the alleged victims and the only one to make her allegations public. She says that Usher had sexual intercourse with her, exposing her to the Herpes virus. Even though she had been tested negative for the infection, she says she still wants him to pay.

“When I first heard he had herpes I couldn’t believe it…I would have never consented if I had known,” she said during the press conference.

The two had consensual sex and Sharpton even says that

the celebrity knew that he was being recorded.

“People lie, but video don’t,” she said.

Raymond has yet to confirm the victims accusations. In fact, he since then, denied ever hooking up with the 21-year-old student.

Feeling like her “rights were violated,” Sharpton says that she took action against the “Confessions” singer for not disclosing that he had the infection.

A former Days Inn employee previously told the publication she spotted the award-winning recording artist in the hotel lobby. She claimed he met Sharpton there and followed her up to her room not long after midnight.

Of course, these accusations were also denied.

Sharpton feels like there are other women who need to be protected from the singer, incase he decided to have sexual intercourse with them, knowing his “condition.”

She recently shared in a statement; “I had a child a year ago, and I knew I was negative. But I contacted [lawyer] Lisa Bloom to find out what my rights are as a woman. Although I am negative, I am upset by the reports because I never would have consented, if I would have known. I would not have taken a risk of getting an incurable disease.”

She also added, “My health is very important to me, now that I am a mother. I feel that my rights were violated. I am speaking out today on behalf of myself and others, some of whom are positive and are embarrassed to speak out publicly. I am doing this so that he does not do this to anyone else.”

Sharpton is pleading with the superstar to speak up and make things right.

“Usher, if you are negative, please say so. If you are positive, you need to warn your sex partners, so that they can make their own informed decisions.”

Sources: Eye Witness News/ Bang Showbiz