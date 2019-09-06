Washington, DC – The Positive Change Foundation in affiliation with Black Women for Positive Change, are hosting a “Violence is Not Normal” Town Hall Meeting, October 19, 2019, from 2:30 – 5:00 pm/EST on the campus of St. Elizabeths Hospital, 1100 Alabama Avenue, S.E., Washington, D.C. 20032 . Dr. Stephanie Myers and Daun S. Hester, National Co-Chairs, of Black Women for Positive Change said in a joint statement, “We are hosting this dialog to emphasize that violence cannot be considered normal in families, communities, schools, faith-institutions and other parts of society. We must find ways to stop violence in America, and around the world.”

Moderator for the “Violence Is Not Normal” panel will be Harold T. Fisher, Host, The Daily Drum, WHUR-96.3 FM, Howard University. Panel of speakers will include Dr. Bahiyyah Muhammad, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Howard University; Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, victim in the fatal 2017 tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia; Attorney Donald M. Temple, Lawyer/Advocate and Host, Lovetology Jazz Show, WPFW; and Kent Alford, Director, Prince Georges/Capital Region University of Maryland Medical Systems and 2020 Keynote Speaker, International Summit on Advanced Nursing and Care.

Youth will participate from the Jim Vance Media Program, at Archbishop Carroll High School, Luke Seymour Academy, and the Promise Program. The Town Hall is an opportunity for the public to join in the dialogue about how violence impacts them and how to stop it. The Town Hall sponsor is Trusted Inc. and Partners are 100 Fathers Inc., Moms Demand Action DC Chapter, Alliance of Concerned Men, National Black Nurses Association, Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and other local organizations.

Nationwide, the public is invited to participate in the free annual “Week of Positive Change, Non-Violence and Opportunities” October 12-20, 2019.

Honorary Chair is Honorable Eric Holder Esq.; Honorary Vice Chair is Congresswoman Gwen Moore (WI); and Honorary Co-Chairs are MSNBC Reporter Michelle Bernard, Esq., Social Justice Activist Kemba Smith, and Dr. Charles, Steele, President/CEO of SCLC. The week’s activities in cities around the nation, will provide opportunities for individuals, organizations, youth, millennials, faith institutions, business leaders, athletes and educators to organize large and small events, around the United States and the world, that promote non-violence, de-escalation, peace and getting along.

For free registration and tickets for the ‘Violence Is Not Normal’ Town Hall, go to www.eventbrite.comÂ – Violence is Not Normal.

For information call Dr. Cherie Ward, Project Coordinator Consultant, 202-246-0017.

