Virtual Church Options

Amid the virus becoming Churches were doing their best to keep services going, via the 10 person gathering rule set by Governor Evers, in a attempt to help curve the outbreak. Since then, the safe at home order has closed all “non essential businesses leaving church doors closed. In this time of great worry it is essential for individuals to seek a place of faith and comfort. Here is a list of churches who will stream live online services , in the Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee:

 

All People’s Church

 

Atonement Lutheran Church

 

Eastbrook Church

 

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

 

City of Light Church

 

Grace Christian Fellowship Church

 

Greater Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ

 

Epikos

 

Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee

 

Evolve Church

 

Imago Dei Church

 

Islamic Society of Milwaukee

 

Jeremiah Missionary Baptist Church

 

Kingdom Faith Fellowship Church

 

La Luz Del Mundo

 

Liberty and Truth Ministries

 

Mana Ministries Assembly of God

 

Mount Carmel Lutheran Church

 

Northwest Baptist Church

 

Parklawn Assembly of God

 

Redeemer Lutheran Church

 

Rehoboth New Life Center

 

Sacred Heart of Jesus

 

St. Marcus Lutheran Church

 

St. Peter Lutheran Church

 

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church

 

Salem Lutheran Church

 

Siloah Lutheran Church

 

Solomon’s Temple Evangelistic Ministries

 

Total Life Center Church

 

Muskego:

 

St. Leonard Catholic Church

 

Mukwonago:

 

Brooklife Christian Church

 

St. James Catholic Parish

 

by Joshua Thomas

