Virtual Church Options

Amid the virus becoming Churches were doing their best to keep services going, via the 10 person gathering rule set by Governor Evers, in a attempt to help curve the outbreak. Since then, the safe at home order has closed all “non essential businesses leaving church doors closed. In this time of great worry it is essential for individuals to seek a place of faith and comfort. Here is a list of churches who will stream live online services , in the Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee:

All People’s Church

Atonement Lutheran Church

Eastbrook Church

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

City of Light Church

Grace Christian Fellowship Church

Greater Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ

Epikos

Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee

Evolve Church

Imago Dei Church

Islamic Society of Milwaukee

Jeremiah Missionary Baptist Church

Kingdom Faith Fellowship Church

La Luz Del Mundo

Liberty and Truth Ministries

Mana Ministries Assembly of God

Mount Carmel Lutheran Church

Northwest Baptist Church

Parklawn Assembly of God

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Rehoboth New Life Center

Sacred Heart of Jesus

St. Marcus Lutheran Church

St. Peter Lutheran Church

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church

Salem Lutheran Church

Siloah Lutheran Church

Solomon’s Temple Evangelistic Ministries

Total Life Center Church

Muskego:

St. Leonard Catholic Church

Mukwonago:

Brooklife Christian Church

St. James Catholic Parish