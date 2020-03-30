Virtual Church Options

Amid the virus becoming Churches were doing their best to keep services going, via the 10 person gathering rule set by Governor Evers, in a attempt to help curve the outbreak. Since then, the safe at home order has closed all “non essential businesses leaving church doors closed. In this time of great worry it is essential for individuals to seek a place of faith and comfort. Here is a list of churches who will stream live online services , in the Milwaukee area.
Milwaukee:
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Grace Christian Fellowship Church
Greater Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ
Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee
Jeremiah Missionary Baptist Church
Kingdom Faith Fellowship Church
Mana Ministries Assembly of God
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church
Solomon’s Temple Evangelistic Ministries
Muskego:
Mukwonago:
