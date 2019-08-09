Visit the Harley-Davidson Museum® and be among the first in the world to experience LiveWire™

Plus, the party of the summer takes over Labor Day weekend!

Milwaukee, USA (Aug. 9, 2019) – August will be a month for the history books at the Harley-Davidson Museum as LiveWire™, an all-new, all-electric Harley-Davidson motorcycle, arrives on campus. Circle Aug. 20 on your calendars as the H-D Museum installs a LiveWire in its Experience Gallery – a unique photo opportunity that allows anyone to throw a leg over the future of Harley-Davidson. And on Aug. 20 and 21, those lucky motorists with a class m motorcycle license should make tracks to feel the thrill of LiveWire’s twist-and-go throttle during a demo.

But the month has so many more thrills to experience as “Daredevils: A Century of Spine-Tingling Spectacles” (open through Sept. 8) continues its summer run. The Division BMX Stunt Team will bust out all the stops for its last performance of the summer on August 10th. And don’t forget to put on your party pants for Rally Weekend (Aug. 29-Sept. 1).

Plus, the LEGO® Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® is now on shelves at The Shop before a life-size model of the motorcycle is installed in the H-D Museum. Finally, don’t forget about the seasonal specials at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant this month.

EXHIBIT

“Daredevils: A Century of Spine-Tingling Spectacles” (through Sept. 8)

Step right up and behold amazing displays of danger and derring-do! Daredevils have thrilled audiences for centuries. What began with horse trick riders in circuses inspired new generations of entertainers on bicycles, motorcycles, cars – even flying sofa chairs. From touring thrill shows to Hollywood movie stunt work, “Daredevils” celebrates the exciting history of these death-defying entertainers who spend countless hours perfecting their exploits. Witness how incredible feats from long ago inspire modern-day risk-takers. The H-D Museum cordially invites one and all, children big and small to behold how daredevils are born! Please note: Select photos from the exhibit can be found at this page.

BIKE NIGHTS

Thursdays, 5-9 p.m.

All bikes unite every Thursday at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Grab your bike (or whatever wheels you favor). Join your fellow riders (and non-riders) for free live music from some of Milwaukee’s favorite bands, fun and drool-worthy rolling sculptures. Enjoy food and drink specials inside and outside MOTOR Bar & Restaurant®, including the Budweiser® Bike Night Koozie Special all-season long (koozies available at The Shop on the Museum campus) and Bulleit® Bourbon Signature Cocktails.

Sign up for the H-D Museum Bike Night Loyalty Program, to receive a chance to win exclusive experiences, tours and more at the end of the season (for more details and the full entertainment lineup, visit H-DMuseum.com).

Aug. 8 – (Young Professionals Bike Night) – Young Revelators

Aug. 15 – Rebel Grace presented by House of Harley-Davidson®

Aug. 22 – Robert Allen Jr. Band

DIVISION BMX STUNT SHOW

Saturday, Aug. 10, 1-4 p.m.

In partnership with the Harley-Davidson Museum and its special summer exhibit, “Daredevils: A Century of Spine-Tingling Spectacles,” the Division BMX Stunt Team will bring their squad of elite BMX riders to 6th & Canal to wow audiences visiting the H-D Museum campus. Headed by Micah Kranz, a Wisconsinite who is featured in the “Daredevils” exhibit, the Division BMX riders have been keeping spectators on the edge of their seats for more than 15 years. Watch in awe as riders perform tricks that take them to dizzying heights. Their brand of high-flying, death-defying entertainment brings a high-energy atmosphere to every performance. All shows will be followed by an autograph session where you can ask, “How’d you do that?!”

LIVEWIRE EXPERIENCE

Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Wednesday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Here’s your chance to be one of the first to ride the new 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles! The LiveWire model is the first in a broad portfolio of electric two-wheelers designed to establish Harley-Davidson as the leader in the electrification of motorcycles. Propelled by the immediate torque of the H-D Revelation™ all-electric powertrain, the LiveWire motorcycle is capable of rapid acceleration with just a twist of the throttle – no clutching or gear shifting required. An optimized center of gravity, rigid aluminum frame and premium adjustable suspension components give the LiveWire motorcycle dynamic handling. With up to 146 miles of range, performance is optimized for the urban street-rider.

Come early to register and ride all day. Demo riders are required to possess a valid motorcycle operator’s license and be at least 18 years of age. All demo riders must be at least 18 years old and have a valid motorcycle operator’s license. Demo riders are required to wear a properly-fitting, D.O.T. certified helmet and other appropriate riding gear (including eye protection, shirt, full-length pants, and closed-toed shoes with a heel strap) while riding in the demo event. No passengers will be allowed on LiveWire. Riders will be required to complete liability and safety paperwork on site prior to riding.

RALLY WEEKEND

Thursday, Aug. 29-Sunday, Sept. 1

The party of the summer takes place at the crossroads of 6th & Canal over Labor Day weekend. Make plans to join the Harley-Davidson Museum August 29 – September 1 during Milwaukee Rally weekend for FREE live entertainment, the H-D Museum Annual Custom Bike Show, acres and acres of motorcycle thrills, and miles and miles of rolling sculptures.

The H-D Museum – where Harley-Davidson history and custom culture come to life – will serve as the central rally point all-weekend long. In conjunction with area Harley-Davidson dealers, everyone is invited to enjoy a variety of national, regional and local musicians and artists. The H-D Museum will be rocking with live tunes on two separate stages as well as stunt shows, pinstriping artists exhibiting their mastery, tattooers spilling ink to create that ultimate souvenir and so much more. All outdoor entertainment – including the live music – is free and open to the public.

LEGO x HARLEY-DAVIDSON

The LEGO Group recently revealed its latest LEGO® Creator Expert model – a Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® that cruised into LEGO Stores globally and the Harley-Davidson Museum. Developed in collaboration with Harley-Davidson, this detailed LEGO interpretation of the iconic Milwaukee motorcycle captures the beauty of the real-life machine with finishes, surfaces, and design elements crafted to replicate the full-size Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. Featuring 1,023 pieces, the model comes complete with solid-disc wheels, teardrop fuel tank, integrated speedometer, and dual exhaust pipes. Beginning August 8th, visit The Shop to purchase your LEGO® Creator Expert model – Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy.

To celebrate the launch, LEGO Master Builders created a life-size model of the motorcycle, complete with silver coated parts, Wi-Fi animation control, sound and light effects to imitate a real Harley-Davidson® Fat Boy® and 6,000 special LEGO elements. The extraordinary creation took 865 hours to build, is made of 69,569 pieces and will be on display at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum Aug. 16-Sept. 3!

SATURDAY H-D MUSEUM DEMO RIDES

9 a.m.-4 p.m., through Sept. 28

Demo Rides are now available at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum! Visit the Museum campus Saturdays* from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and throw a leg over a 2019 motorcycle to experience the fun and freedom that only a Harley-Davidson can deliver. Visitors with their motorcycle license will be able to choose from more than a dozen of the latest and greatest #FreedomMachines from Harley-Davidson, including Touring, Softail, Sportster and Street models. A pre-determined scenic route through the Menomonee Valley will give riders the chance to explore the Museum’s surrounding neighborhoods.

• Demo Rides will run Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., weather dependent.

• Motorcycles available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• Riders and passengers must be at least 18 years of age.

• Riders must hold a valid license with a motorcycle endorsement.

• All riders and passengers must wear a helmet, eye protection, shirt, long pants and closed toe shoes with heel strap. A limited selection of helmets, chaps and jackets will be available on site.

*Demo Rides will not be available on Saturday August 31, 2019.

TOUR OFFERINGS

Saturday 3 Pub Cruise (Saturdays, through Sept. 28)

Enjoy an afternoon pub cruise by boat and sample food and drinks from three great riverside locations on one of our captained vessels, either the Brew City Queen II (Red Boat) or Milwaukee Maiden II (Orange Boat). Our new Saturday stops include The Twisted Fisherman, MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum® and Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill. Price includes boat cruise between all three locations and drink and appetizer tickets at each location.

Inside H-D: All-Day Experiences (Aug. 9, Aug. 14, Sept. 6, Sept. 11 and Oct. 4)

The Inside H-D: All-Day Experience is an in-depth immersion into the world of Harley-Davidson. This guided tour kicks off in front of The Shed on the Harley-Davidson Museum® campus, where you’ll learn about the humble beginnings of the world’s most iconic motorcycle brand. Then it’s time to go inside the Harley-Davidson Museum for an exclusive guided tour featuring new exhibit content and conversation with the Curatorial, Archives or Conservation professionals who are behind the engaging stories on display and behind-the-scenes at the Museum. After the tour, the group will head over to Harley-Davidson Corporate Headquarters located on Juneau Avenue – which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Lunch is served while employees from HDMC and the Harley-Davidson University will swap stories and provide a glimpse of the inner workings of H-D. Upon returning to the Museum, tour participants are invited to enjoy a special discount for The Shop at the H-D Museum™, where you’ll find unique clothes and merchandise found nowhere else. The day concludes with happy hour at MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant.

Bikes Brats & Beer Tour (Thursdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m., through August 29)

Get an authentic taste of American history and culture on Harley-Davidson Museum’s Bikes Brats & Beer Tour, offered in partnership with Milwaukee Food & City Tours®.

The 3 1/2-hour excursion begins with a guided H-D Museum tour, highlighting Harley-Davidson’s journey from backyard shed start-up to iconic global brand. Next, you’ll board the tour bus for a close-up look at Milwaukee’s legendary beer- and sausage-making heritage, traveling through the Menomonee and Miller Valleys and downtown Milwaukee.

Highlights Tour (Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Our Visitor Experience Associates offer an engaging guided tour, “Journey through the History of Harley-Davidson.” This tour is available on Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and lasts approximately 45 minutes and is sure to get your gears turning. For groups of 12 or more, please call 414-287-2799 or email [email protected] for more information or to book your Highlights Tour. Learn more about our Group Tours offerings by visiting https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum/visit/group-tours.html.

SAVE THE DATES:

“Building a Milwaukee Icon: Harley-Davidson’s Juneau Avenue Factory,” opens Sept. 6

Autism-Friendly Day, Sept. 14

Free Museum Admission (Gallery Night), Oct. 18, 5-9 p.m.

Skulloween Bike Night, Oct. 31

Veterans Day Appreciation, Nov. 9-11

Black Friday Beerfest, Nov. 29

