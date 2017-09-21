Walnut Way Celebrates its 17th Golden Birthday at Annual Street Festival Harvest Day

Celebrating culture, community, and local flavor!
Milwaukee, WI, September 12, 2017: Walnut Way’s annual Harvest Day is celebrating its 17th year on
17th street marking its Golden Birthday Celebration on
Harvest Day marks the end of a productive season and preparation for a new year. Harvest Day is currently the largest Lindsay Heights neighborhood festival, welcoming an average of 400 visitors including residents, elected officials, community stakeholders and partners from across Milwaukee. The festival highlights the neighborhood’s spirit of abundance with local food, entertainment, and resource sharing.
Caring Neighbors Make Good Communities
Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 12pm-4pm.
This year’s festival will take place on the 2200 block of 17th street and the SDC parking lot on North
Avenue
.
Headlining this year’s festival is the soulful Cigarette Break band and reggae and hip-hop DJ
Steve Watkins (DJ Avets) with host Damion Thompson. A diverse musical stage will feature local rappers
Munch Lauren and C-Mills. An open mic stage will celebrate local talents, hosted by Maanaan Sabir of
The Juice Kitchen.
Acrobatic performances by The Milwaukee Flyers tumbling group will fill the street along with local
youth talent, Nefertari Dance Company, an African Dance team. Local food vendors including food
trucks will be selling a variety of local cuisine. Artists Working In Education (AWE) will provide harvest
themed art activities from 12pm-2pm. A variety of local organizations and retail businesses will be
represented, sharing educational resources and selling unique goods.
A diverse raffle will feature Milwaukee Bucks tickets and swag, tools from Home Depot, gift cards from
Beans and Barley, Tandem Restaurant, Galst Foods, Rainbow Foods, and Cartridge World.
Each year residents and friends gather to honor the strengths of the neighborhood and set a
tradition of connecting with one other and the greater Milwaukee community.
Walnut Way Conservation Corp. is a resident-driven Central City neighborhood organization that lives a mission to sustain economically diverse and abundant communities through civic engagement, environmental stewardship, and creating venues for prosperity.
Leave a Reply