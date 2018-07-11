Walnut Way Launches Lindsay Heights Block Captain Initiative, Lead from Where You Live

Milwaukee, WI – July 11, 2018: Walnut Way Conservation Corporation is launching the Lead from Where You Live Initiative, a neighborhood-wide Lindsay Heights block captain network. The first block captain gathering will take place at Walnut Way on Saturday, July 28th with a community brunch from 10:00am to 11:30am with Executive Director, Antonio Butts. Lindsay Heights residents are invited to attend the first gathering and talk about the opportunities they have as block captains.