Walnut Way Launches Lindsay Heights Block Captain Initiative, Lead from Where You Live

Milwaukee, WI – July 11, 2018: Walnut Way Conservation Corporation is launching the Lead from Where You Live Initiative, a neighborhood-wide Lindsay Heights block captain network. The first block captain gathering will take place at Walnut Way on Saturday, July 28th with a community brunch from 10:00am to 11:30am with Executive Director, Antonio Butts. Lindsay Heights residents are invited to attend the first gathering and talk about the opportunities they have as block captains.
As Block Captains, residents of Lindsay Heights will receive access to free training on how to effectively organize their block. Captains can also host block parties and other initiatives that engage neighbors. Captains can help weigh in on issues of the day by providing feedback and participating in focus groups.
“We know that everyone has the ability to be a leader in the community, that’s why we are creating space for residents to take action in the neighborhood,” said Antonio Butts, Executive Director.
Those interested in becoming a block captain and want to attend the community brunch can text the words “block captain” to 31996 or visit walnutway.org to complete the sign-up form.
About: Walnut Way Conservation Corp. is a resident-driven Central City neighborhood organization in Lindsay Heights whose mission is to sustain economically diverse and abundant communities through civic engagement, environmental stewardship, and creating venues for prosperity. Walnut Way implements its mission through programs, initiatives, and partnerships in the focus areas of wellness, work, and wealth.
