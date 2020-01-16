“We are the Drum” – MKE

A Celebration of African American History

Captivating! Energetic! Educational! Historic! A stage production presented by City at Peace in the Arts (CAPITA Productions, Inc.) returns to the stage to provide 6 performances to metropolitan Milwaukee area elementary and high school students and 6 public performances, all of which will be held at:

Milwaukee Marshall High School Auditorium 4141 N 64th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216

School Performances (Reservations are required and can be obtained by calling (414) 255-9020).

Wednesday, February 19 th @ 9:30am and 12:30pm

@ 9:30am and 12:30pm Thursday, February 20 th @ 9:30am and 12:30pm

@ 9:30am and 12:30pm Tuesday, February 25th @ 9:30am and 12:30pm

Public Performances

Thursday, February 27th @ 7:00pm – $5 Community Preview Night

Advance sale tickets $10; At the door $15

Saturday, February 29 th @ 3:00pm (Talk-back) and 7:00pm

@ 3:00pm (Talk-back) 7:00pm Friday, March 6 th @ 7:00pm (5:00pm, Fish Fry – Separate ticket required)

@ 7:00pm (5:00pm, Fish Fry – Separate ticket required) Saturday, March 7 th @ 7:00pm

@ 7:00pm Sunday, March 8th @ 3:00pm

CAPITA Productions, Inc. (City at Peace in the Arts) is a unique, non-profit, multi-cultural theatre company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin founded by the late Brother Booker Ashe (House of Peace founder) and Ms. Arlene Skwierawski (former Performing Arts Director of North Division High School) in 1990; Mr. Kevin C. Williams, is the current Executive Director. CAPITA partners with local schools to produce professional quality theatre serving students and community members with limited access to quality stage and production training. Its annual project, “We Are the Drum,” provides theatrical training to inner-city children and others. Their training culminates with their performance in “We are the Drum.”