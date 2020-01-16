“We are the Drum” – MKE

A Celebration of African American History
Captivating! Energetic! Educational! Historic! A stage production presented by City at Peace in the Arts (CAPITA Productions, Inc.) returns to the stage to provide 6 performances to metropolitan Milwaukee area elementary and high school students and 6 public performances, all of which will be held at:
Milwaukee Marshall High School Auditorium 4141 N 64th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53216
School Performances (Reservations are required and can be obtained by calling (414) 255-9020).
- Wednesday, February 19th @ 9:30am and 12:30pm
- Thursday, February 20th @ 9:30am and 12:30pm
- Tuesday, February 25th @ 9:30am and 12:30pm
Public Performances
- Thursday, February 27th @ 7:00pm – $5 Community Preview Night
Advance sale tickets $10; At the door $15
- Saturday, February 29th @ 3:00pm (Talk-back) and 7:00pm
- Friday, March 6th @ 7:00pm (5:00pm, Fish Fry – Separate ticket required)
- Saturday, March 7th @ 7:00pm
- Sunday, March 8th @ 3:00pm
CAPITA Productions, Inc. (City at Peace in the Arts) is a unique, non-profit, multi-cultural theatre company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin founded by the late Brother Booker Ashe (House of Peace founder) and Ms. Arlene Skwierawski (former Performing Arts Director of North Division High School) in 1990; Mr. Kevin C. Williams, is the current Executive Director. CAPITA partners with local schools to produce professional quality theatre serving students and community members with limited access to quality stage and production training. Its annual project, “We Are the Drum,” provides theatrical training to inner-city children and others. Their training culminates with their performance in “We are the Drum.”
