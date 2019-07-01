We bid Farewell To The President

Beloved Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon nicknamed the ”president” for his Obama like voice and demeanor, is now a part of the Indiana Pacers team in a sign and trade deal.

Malcolm Brogdon played his college basketball at the University of Virginia, before being selected as the 36thpick in the NBA draft by the Bucks. Brogdon quickly became a fan favorite on and off the court. Just after a year of being drafted he was named rookie of the year, and helped to start the organization Hoops2; dedicated to raising money for clean water in African villages.

In the city of Milwaukee he has been a pillar also, being active in the community in various capacities, as well as speaking out on issues such as segregation in the city.

We thank you all your work Mr president, well wished in Indiana.