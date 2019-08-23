We Got This to conclude 6th season on Saturday

The award-winning We Got This community beautification and improvement program, created by artist and activist Andre Lee Ellis, will wrap up its sixth season tomorrow — Saturday, August 24 — at N. 9th & W. Ring Streets in the 6thAldermanic District.

Tomorrow boys and young men involved in We Got This will be working in the community garden from 8 a.m. to noon, and a special closing ceremony celebration will be held at noon.

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs said she is pleased to see the continuing, positive momentum that We Got This is providing in the community. “For the mentors, donors and others who are a part of We Got This, the initiative is a great way of paying forward and helping the community by helping the boys and young men who are involved,” she said. “I encourage the community and the media to attend the celebration tomorrow and to support We Got This.”

Years ago, Mr. Ellis and his wife Angela adopted an abandoned community garden next to their house at 9th and Ring, making it an informal meeting place for the community. Young men and boys can get paid for working in the garden and cleaning up the community – all while being taught a sense of responsibility and the value of work.

The sponsors for tomorrow’s event include: Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, 414 LIFE, Treasurer Spencer Coggs, City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention, and the Milwaukee Tech Alumni Association