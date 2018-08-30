Welcome those celebrating Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary

Statement of Alderman José G. Pérez

August 29, 2018

I want to offer a proud and hearty “Welcome!” to everyone participating in this coming weekend’s 115th anniversary celebration for Harley-Davidson. The diverse thundering herd of Harley enthusiasts converging on Milwaukee – including thousands of visitors from across the U.S. and the world – is exciting to behold and truly enriches our great city and the region.

While in Milwaukee I strongly encourage our visitors to make sure they stop in at the Harley-Davidson Museum, located in the 12th District at S. 6th and W. Canal Streets, and also make sure to stop in for some food and/or beverages at one of the great establishments in Walker’s Point or the 5th Ward.

Lastly, I urge everyone to drive safely and to share the road with motorcycles! Please use defensive driving and every safe driving protocol at all times.

Let’s make the 115th the safest and most successful Harley-Davidson anniversary celebration ever!