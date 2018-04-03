What a potential Walmart-Humana deal means for consumers

Article courtesy of FOX Business via “The Rundown”

The world’s largest retailer, Walmart, is reportedly in talks with insurance giant Humana in what is likely a bid to keep up with rival Amazon.

“I think Walmart is really responding to Amazon … they’re in an all-out war,” David Friend, managing director of BDO’s Center for Healthcare Excellence & Innovation. “Amazon is the mortal threat to Walmart.

Walmart is obviously pushing back tremendously.”

The Walmart-Humana talks, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, include the potential for a full-blown acquisition of Humana, which has a $37 billion market value.

Amazon has been creeping into health care, announcing a joint venture with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase that aims to improve transparency and reduce costs for employees. The sector has largely been untouched by the disruptive “Amazon effect” until now.