Los Angeles, CA — Just in time for New York (and Harlem) Fashion week, The Africa Channel launches a 10-part digital series that asks a simple yet compelling question, “What if movie icons wore African fashion?” The answer to this provocative query can be found in each of the episodes that utilize a diverse range of models to creatively reimagine celebrity styles in Africanized versions of iconic movie wardrobes. In one of the pieces, model Elle Drane pays Africanized homage to Audrey Hepburn’s celebrated couture clothing in the film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. In another, model Jordan Swain transforms into the African swag-forward version of Morpheus, Laurence Fishburne’s character in The Matrix

Produced by The Africa Channel, who partnered with Vanichi Magazine, this Afro-futurism spin on Hollywood designs shines a spotlight squarely on the rich textures of the African diaspora. Designers Obioma (Nigeria), Kenneth L. Nicholson (Los Angeles), Ammanii (Egypt), Sarayaa (Senegal), and M. Andrews (Texas), to name a few, utilized their enormous collective talent, along with bold fabrics, intricately-designed jewelry, and hand-made wares to help make this intriguing series more than just a fashion statement.

Narendra Reddy, Executive Vice President and General Manager of The Africa Channel, had this to say about producing this innovative series, “We are excited to partner with Vanichi on this campaign that fits perfectly within our mission to amplify the cultural conversation between Africa and the rest of the world.”

As the African fashion industry inches closer to the one-billion-dollar mark, Joy Donnell, Vanichi Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief said this about her involvement in the series and the fashion industry as a whole, “There is inherent luxury, inherent glamour in the peoples of Africa and the African diaspora. This campaign allowed us to creatively celebrate this ideal by reimagining iconic Hollywood film characters in modern, handcrafted fashion from designers of Africa and the diaspora.”

The Africa Channel and Vanichi Magazine have shone a spotlight squarely (and unapologetically) on the Motherland while touting its cultural viability. All 10 episodes, plus a bonus overview, are currently available on TheAfricaChannel.com and Demand Africa.

About the Africa Channel

The Africa Channel (www.theafricachannel.com) and its production arm, TAC Studios, is a showcase for the African continent’s most outstanding English-language television series, specials, documentaries, feature films, music, biographies and cultural and historical content. The channel’s mission is to open up a daily window into modern African life and, in the process, help demystify Africa for viewers globally.

The Africa Channel is based in Los Angeles and is available in approximately seven million homes in North America and the Caribbean on cable systems such as Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, and the Caribbean Cable Cooperative. In addition, it’s streaming subscription video-on-demand platform, Demand Africa.com, is available worldwide on the web, mobile and connected devices.

About Vanichi Magazine

Vanichi Magazine (www.vanichi.com) scours the planet seeking and finding beauty. From artisan, limited edition, emerging brands to heritage labels to highly-anticipated capsule collections, they cover edgy, informed men’s and womenswear. They also cover beauty/men’s grooming, tech, travel, leisure, art and culture. They celebrate diversity because we live in a diverse world. They believe you should do, wear, and surround yourself with what thrills you.