What my “Year of the Child” journey has taught me

This year has been absolutely amazing. We have grown together and learned so much about life, family and self. This year is slowly coming to an end and I just want to take some time to reflect on the year. While there is always so much to learn, there’s so much more to think about and analyze.

2018 The Year of the Child has taught me so much and I hope the same for all of our readers. Prior to conducting much research and talking with children, teens, parents and teachers, I had no idea how important the small things were when it comes to early childhood development.

Simple things such as peek-a-boo, hand gesture games, and even tummy time, all encourage a healthy baby. This in return encourages the healthy development of a toddler, preschooler and so on.

As parents, teachers and mentors it is our responsibility to always do what is best for our youth. Taking advantage of the tips and tricks learned this year will bring a household full of education, laughter and growth.

We know that before your child steps into a school, or daycare, the first person to ever be their teacher is you. These little human beings look up to those that care for them. We must always remember that in order to see change in our current generation and the generations to come, we must first be the change. We must give our children something to look forward to becoming. The hardest thing to do is to teach one thing, and do the opposite and then expect those you are teaching, to find credibility in your words.

Children are our future. The time spent encouraging them, to build their trust and self esteem, will make them be more confident in themselves in the future.

The things we say to them will guide them into accepting the world socially. The change we wish to see in the world, we must demonstrate that change with our youth, from the time they are born. Our children will only be as good as we teach them to be.

Paishance Welch

2018 The Year of the Child