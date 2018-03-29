WHEDA wins a $5,238,656 Capital Magnet Fund award

Madison – The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund has awarded the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) a Capital Magnet Fund grant of $5,238,656 for Fiscal Year 2017. A total of $120 million in grants were awarded to 40 organizations selected from 120 applicants that requested nearly $540 million.

According to the CDFI Fund the awards will finance the development of affordable housing and other community service facilities in low-income neighborhoods in 41 states and the District of Columbia.

“We’re delighted to win this substantial award and I commend our outstanding WHEDA team that put together a solid application to acquire this essential funding,” said WHEDA Executive Director Wyman Winston. “The award could leverage more than $50 million of affordable housing investment in Wisconsin. WHEDA plans to use the award for meaningful projects that might include down payment assistance, gap lending for affordable multifamily housing deals and cooperative housing demonstrations.”

A housing cooperative is formed when people join together to own or control the housing and/or related community facilities in which they live. Each month they pay a fee to cover their share of the operating expenses. Personal income tax deductions, lower turnover rates, lower real estate tax assessments, controlled maintenance costs, and resident participation and control are some of the benefits of choosing cooperative home ownership.

WHEDA won the fifth largest award in the country. WHEDA partners also won awards: Local Initiatives Support Coalition or LISC ($7.5 million), Cinnaire ($4.15 million), and the Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corporation ($3 million).

The program requires award recipients to leverage $10 of housing and economic development investments for every $1 of federal funds.