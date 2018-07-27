Why burned-out millennials are quitting lucrative jobs to become digital nomads

Sarah Solomon in Hawaii

Article courtesy of the New York Post via “The Rundown”

Sarah Solomon had a pretty sweet life. The 20-something publicist was always out at fashion events, dinners and parties – and even hung out with John Legend during Fashion Week.

“It was definitely New York glamourous – the black dress, leather pants and high heels, and an hour putting on my makeup,” says Solomon. “Anyone would think I had a really fun life, meeting cool people and celebrities.”

But she yearned for something more and resented only having two weeks of vacation a year. So, last August, she quit her seemingly great job at a plum downtown PR firm.

“I wanted to travel more – I didn’t want to have to ask for time off and grovel for extra days, you know?” says Solomon, now 25 and living in a rental house in Kauai, Hawaii, overlooking the beach.

Over the past 10 months, she’s scaled volcanoes in Guatemala, soaked up the waterfalls of Bali, Indonesia, and basked on glorious beaches halfway around the world. She gets by doing freelance PR work on the road, so long as she can get decent Wi-Fi in paradise.

“I do have to budget more, but the freedom is so worth it,” she says. “There are different ways to do work . . . The world is changing.”

The traditional concept of employment is the latest thing that the ever-contrarian millennial generation is reinventing.

They’re quitting their jobs, without worrying about what they’ll do next. According to a 2018 Millennial Survey by Deloitte, 43 percent of millennials expect to leave their job within two years. The trend is in line with broader shifts. According to the Labor Department, the percentage of workers (of any age) quitting their jobs reached 2.4 percent in May, the highest level in more than 16 years.