Will it Ever Stop? : New Study Suggests Police Officers are Less Respectful to Black Drivers in Oakland California

Police brutality, disrespectful officers, and an unfair justice system is far from brand new. Documented in documentaries, recorded on cellular phones and witnessed by community bystanders, the world seems to be the appointed platform for unfairness and inequality.

While there are many nonprofit organizations that stand on firm beliefs of justice and equal treatment no matter the race, that doesn’t necessarily mean police officers care to dilute the issue. Abusing their appointed power, some authoritative figures take their occupations and manipulate the purpose: to serve and protect.

CNN reported a new study that suggests police officers show white members of the community more respect than they do black community members. If you find that hard to believe, keep reading.

Instead of watching physical characteristics abusive police officers tend to use, this new study focused more on the use of language. Often stated that it’s not what you say, its how you say it this study focused its attention on both.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday, used police body camera footage as data. According to CNN, the study took 183 hours of body camera footage to analyze. Within these hours, there were 981 routine traffic stops that were responded to by 245 different Oakland Police Department officers in April 2014.

The researchers then randomly selected 312 words that were spoken to the black individuals in the video and 201 words that were spoken by the officer to the white community members in the video.

The researchers asked volunteers to read the transcript of one community member’s words and then the words spoken by the police officer that followed in response.

The volunteers rated on a four-point scale how respectful, polite, friendly, formal and impartial the officer was.

The names and race of the community members and officers were withheld from each volunteer. Each interaction was rated by at least volunteers.

The researchers then used a computer model to calculate – based on predefined scientific readings of what respectfulness and politeness are. Words like “Yes ma’am,” “Have a good day. Drive safe,” and apologies such as “Sorry to stop you,” are words that would be considered as polite coming from a police.

Once the data was fully and thoroughly analyzed, the researchers found that 57% of the white community members were treated in a more polite manner. As for the black community members, 61% of them were not treated with the same respect or kindness as their counter partners.

Black community members were heard being addressed in a very informal way. They were heard being given more direct orders opposed to the white members. One interaction revealed the officer demanding the driver to place their hands on the wheel.

“Our polls have shown that blacks and whites see the police in a fundamentally different way,” says Tom Foreman of CNN.

50% of whites believe that everyone is treated the same, while less than half of nonwhites-21%- completely disagree. This new study not only allows community volunteers to form their own opinion based off of the transcripts provided but it also it validates the claims of many black individuals who have sung this song time after time.

“At the very least, this provides evidence for something that communities of color have reported, that this is a real phenomenon,” said lead author of the study Rob Voigt who is also a doctoral student in the linguistics department at Stanford University.

Many people feel like the police are predisposed to think that back suspects are guilty and prosecute them with more energy Tom Foreman also shared.

Regardless of the reason police are more aggressive, rude, or uninviting the fact still remains that blacks are automatically guilty or in the wrong.

The interactions provided to the volunteers revealed that many of the officers weren’t disrespected by the driver but in fact, the officer was recorded approaching the black individuals with disrespectful and irritated demeanors from the start.

Although more research is needed to determine whether this racial disparity in language occurs in other communities across the United States, Voigt added that he and his colleagues were grateful to the Oakland Police Department for allowing them to study the department’s body camera footage.

Sources: Jacqueline Howard (CNN)