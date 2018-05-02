Windlake Elementary Celebrates Children’s Day (El Día Del Niño) with the Milwaukee Wave on Friday, May 4th

On FRIDAY, MAY 4TH FROM 4:30 PM TO 6:30 PM students, families and staff from WINDLAKE ELEMENTARY, 2433 S. 15TH STREET WILL HOST CHILDREN’S DAY (EL DÍA DEL NIÑO) – a huge event focused on the importance of loving, accepting and appreciating children. Children’s Day has been celebrated annually in Mexico since 1925 and honors children as an important part of Mexican society.

Ninety-nine percent of Windlake Elementary’s students are Hispanic. The K4 to 3rd graders love to play and follow soccer (Mexico’s most popular sport), so the Windlake Elementary Children’s Day will include soccer-themed activities. TENZIN RAMPA, DEFENDER/PLAYER FROM THE MILWAUKEE WAVE and representatives from the MILWAUKEE KICKERS SOCCER CLUB will provide interactive demonstrations throughout the event.

In addition to soccer, the celebration will include a huge raffle of toys donated by students from Fox Point-Bayside School District’s Stormouth Elementary, games for students and families, the introduction of the new school mascot – The Windlake Elementary Tiger and authentic, home-made Mexican tacos, rice and beans prepared by the Windlake parents.

WHAT: CHILDREN’S DAY (EL DÍA DEL NIÑO)

WITH THE TENZIN RAMPA OF THE MILWAUKEE WAVE

WHEN: FRIDAY, MAY 4TH 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM

WHERE: WINDLAKE ELEMENTARY 2433 S. 15TH STREET

Founded in 1983, Seeds of Health, Inc. is the only K-12 charter school agency in the state of Wisconsin serving approximately 1,300 students in four high schools and a K-8 elementary program. The five individual and unique education programs serve a broad range of student needs – from at-risk to the college bound.

Comprised of the five education programs as well as a Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program, Seeds of Health, Inc. was designed to holistically address the health, wellbeing and educational needs of Milwaukee-area women, adolescents and children.

Seeds of Health, Inc. is Milwaukee’s innovative “home grown” answer to imaginative, collaborative and cutting-edge education options, with the vision to positively impact the growth and development of urban children. For more information, please visit www.seedsofhealth.org