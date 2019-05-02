Winner of Miss Teen USA 2019 Competition Makes Black Women With Natural Hair Proud

Nationwide — Kaleigh Garris, an 18-year old Black woman, recently won the Miss Teen USA 2019 competition wherein she represented the state of Connecticut. The beauty queen was crowned while sporting her naturally curly hair and a lot of women couldn’t be more proud of her.

Kaleigh, who grew up in New Haven, Connecticut, is a student at Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford. She studies theater at ACES Educational Center for the Arts as well. A competitive dancer, she has been trained in contemporary, jazz, pointe, hip hop, and tap dance.

She also founded an organization called “We Are People 1st” that aims to support people with disabilities, in honor of her older sister who has disabilities. She has been recently recognized by the Department of Disabled Services for her contributions.

Now a volunteer at the Yale New Haven Hospital, Kaleigh plans to attend Southern Connecticut State University to achieve her aspiration to one day become a trauma nurse.

Last April 28, Kaleigh defeated 51 other contestants to win the Miss Teen USA crown. She was grateful to all the people who supported and believed in her.

“During the contest you know you have self-doubt because there are so many great people,” she told the New Haven Register. “I am just happy, proud, and grateful for the support system I have.”