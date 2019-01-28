Winter in Wisconsin

Lately it’s been extremely cold and pretty snowy outside. School districts have been closed and the streets have been muggy. Nonetheless the goal is to stay warm!

Here’s some tips how to stay warm and safe:

1. Bundle Up (underwear/leggings)

Putting on a few extra layers of clothes is a great way to stay warm, especially if you have to go outside. Wearing multiple shirts to keep your core warm is ideal. Wearing leggings and long johns always help as well.

2. Eat Foods That Keep You Warm

Believe it or not, food can keep you warm, especially those with a little kick to it. Try to eat soups, hot coffee/teas, and spicy foods to fend off the cold. As you know, these also help fight illnesses.

3. Remember the “Three-Feet Rule”

Space heaters are awesome in the cold, as long as they are places in a safe environment. They should always be placed at least 3 feet away from flammable items include clothing, rugs, bedding and curtains. Also remember to place the heater on a hard, non-flammable, stable surface and to turn it off completely before leaving the house. If need be, set a reminder on your phone if you’re afraid you’ll forget.

4. Monitor Fires

Many families use stoves and fireplaces to stay warm. It’s easy to snooze in front of a roaring fire, or the heat coming from the oven but always make sure that fireplace embers are completely out before going to bed for the night. Always turn the stove completely off.

5. Don’t Warm Up Your Car While It’s Unattended

Although letting your car heat up before you hop in can be tempting, leaving your car running when you’re not around offers the perfect opportunity for thieves to steal it. You may think to yourself, I’ll only be a minute, but in reality that’s all it takes for your car to be gone. Instead, have a family member wait inside it while you finish getting ready, and then switch with them when you have finished. Alternate who goes first to keep it fair.

6. Keep Heat Constant

Setting your thermostat at the same temperature day and night will help prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting. While avoiding a high heating bill might be tempting, you could be protecting yourself from costly repairs from frozen or burst pipes. If you are going to be away from home for an extended period of time, don’t lower heat below 55.

7. Prepare for the Road

You can’t predict the unknown but you can prepare the best way you can. If you know you’ll be traveling in the cold/snow, keep a few things handy. Keep a hat, scarf, gloves, window scraper, jumper cables, flashlight and a small shovel available at all times. You never know how quickly you’ll be in need.

Let’s stay safe Milwaukee!