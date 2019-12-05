Winter Wonder Woods at Hawthorn Glen, Dec. 13/14 and Dec. 20/21

Milwaukee Recreation will host the first annual Winter Wonder Woods event at Hawthorn Glen (1130 N. 60th Street) on December 13, 14, 20, and 21 from 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. All are invited to take in the sights and sounds of the Glen while enjoying a winter-themed hike and light display.

Hawthorn Glen will be decorated with over 18,000 twinkling lights lined along one quarter mile of trails (a map will be provided). In addition to the lights, the trail will feature various holiday and nature-themed displays that highlight the many winter holidays celebrated throughout December. The trail will also include a selfie station, hiking santa, educational facts, and much more.

Inside the building, guests can enjoy seasonal music and a cozy fireplace. Warm drinks and cookies will also be available for purchase. In addition, the event will feature an outdoor fire pit and s’mores kit (for purchase).

“We are looking forward to the inaugural year of Winter Wonder Woods, ” says Nicole Sponholtz, Outdoor Education Recreation Supervisor at Milwaukee Recreation. “Guests are encouraged to stroll through our beautifully decorated trails and enjoy the peace and serenity that Hawthorn Glen provides within our city limits.”

The event costs $2/person and children ages 2 and under are free. Registration is on-site (Dec. 13, 14, 20, and 21) beginning at 5:00 P.M. (pre-registration is not available for this event). Please note, parking is limited at Hawthorn Glen. To learn more, please visit mkerec.net/wonderwoods