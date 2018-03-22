Wisconsin Lutheran College to Honor Tony Dungy with Divine Servant Leadership Award

Milwaukee, WI – Wisconsin Lutheran College (WLC) will honor Tony Dungy with the 2018 Divine Servant Leadership award at a ceremony on Friday, April 27, 2018 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets and table reservations are available now, and this event is open to the public.

Wisconsin Lutheran College established the Divine Servant Award in 2017 as an opportunity to honor an individual who exemplifies qualities of Christian servant leadership and has exhibited Christian values throughout his or her life of service. This event also serves as an awareness and fundraising event for Wisconsin Lutheran College. The inaugural award was presented to last year’s recipient, 43rd President, the Honorable George W. Bush at a ceremony attended by 630 guests. The event raised more than $1.3 million in net revenue in the form of scholarships to help continue the mission and ministry of WLC.

“We seek to amplify our mission of preparing Christian servant leaders, who will influence and change our world,” says Dr. Daniel Johnson, President of Wisconsin Lutheran College. “We couldn’t be more privileged to recognize Tony Dungy as our featured speaker and recipient of the 2018 Divine Servant Award.”

In addition to his notable accomplishments as Former Head Coach of the 2007 Super Bowl Champion Indianapolis Colts and Football Analyst for NBC Sports, Tony Dungy is highly respected as a dedicated husband and father, best-selling author, and community leader, mentor, and advocate.

The community is invited to join WLC as they present Tony Dungy with the Divine Servant Award during a VIP celebration on Friday, April 27, 2018 in the Time of Grace Center at Wisconsin Lutheran College, 8800 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee. Individual tickets are available for $350 per person, tables of ten for $3,500, or premium location tables of ten for $5,000. This amazing evening will include a pre-event reception, Tony Dungy timeline experience, three-course gourmet dinner by Bartolotta

Catering, special award presentation, question and answer session with Tony Dungy, and a delectable after-glow with specialty coffee bar and live entertainment.

For more information or to reserve your space, please visit www.wlc.edu/dsa or contact Rich Mannisto, WLC Vice President of Development and Strategic Initiatives, at [email protected] or 414-443-8788.