Wisconsin Phase II SBIR/STTR awardees eligible for up to $75K in SBIR Advance matching funds

• June 11, 2018: Companies need to have submitted the first deliverable or risk losing their award.

For more details on the SBIR Advance program, visit http://www.wisconsinsbir.org/sbir-advance or contact Strother at [email protected]

SBIR Advance is part of a Start-Seed-Scale (S3) initiative WEDC is pursuing with the help of the UW System and other business leaders throughout the state to remove barriers to high-tech commercialization. Under the S3 umbrella, WEDC and its economic development partners are implementing financial and operational assistance programs designed specifically to address Wisconsin’s business startup and seed-funding challenges. One such initiative — also a collaborative effort between WEDC and the UW System — is the Ideadvance Seed Fund, also managed by UW-Extension’s CTC. Selected SBIR Advance participants undergo Ideadvance Lean Startup training that is modified to assist with their SBIR Phase II applications.

About the SBIR/STTR Seed Fund

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, also known as America’s Seed Fund, are one of the largest sources of early- stage capital for technology commercialization in the United States. This $2.5 billion federal program, offered by 11 federal agencies, is available to domestically owned small businesses. Learn more at https://www.sbir.gov; follow @sbirgov on Twitter.

About The Center for Technology Commercialization

The Center for Technology Commercialization is a unit in the University of Wisconsin- Extension’s Division for Business and Entrepreneurship. CTC provides one-on-one expert consulting to early-stage emerging technology businesses throughout Wisconsin. CTC has collaborated in acquiring more than $100 million in federal and other funding for clients. Learn more at www.wisconsinsbir.org; follow @WisconsinCTC on Twitter.

About The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) leads economic development efforts for the state by advancing and maximizing opportunities in Wisconsin for businesses, communities and people to thrive in a globally competitive environment. Working with more than 600 regional and local partners, WEDC develops and delivers solutions representative of a highly responsive and coordinated economic development network. Learn more at http://inwisconsin.com; follow @InWisconsin on Twitter.