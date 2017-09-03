A World of Gentrification: White Millennials Take Pride in Living in Black Dangerous Communities

It’s everything you want your neighborhood to be: clean streets, better stores, nice buildings, prestigious schools, more businesses, less crime, and no visible drug use. The perfect place to come home to after a long day of work is a place that allows you to have a piece of mind. The only problem is, many of the lower income households and families never get to experience a lifestyle that consists of any of the fore-mentioned components.

Gentrification is a common controversial topic. For those who do not know what the term means, gentrification is classified as the process of renovating or improving a house or district (most commonly black/ high poverty communities) so that it confirms to middle-class taste.

According to an earlier study, City-Data’s web information discovered that Milwaukee’s poverty level in black communities supersedes any other nationality/race in the same city.

Black poverty surpasses white poverty by more than two times the rate. So, whatdoes a high poverty rate mean for low income families in Milwaukee?

Well, it seems as if they’ve become victims of gentrification. Bad for the blacks, good for the whites.

I read an article in The Washington Post.

There was a sentence that stood out to me; “Street crime in moderate doses doesn’t deter white millennials from swarming to take over traditionally black urban neighborhoods.”

There were two words that caught my attention, they were ‘swarming’ and ‘take over.’

I was recently informed by my mentor that while once upon a time blacks owned business and properties, but at some point and time they were all abandoned. That may have been the case, but when it comes to whites swarming in and taking over the black and low-income neighborhoods, what is there left for the community?

University professor, Derek S. Hyra’s, book “Race, Class, and Politics in the Cappuccino City,” talks in depth about how millennials look at gentrification.

Other than the previously mentioned points (white millennials fascinated by crime in neighborhoods in which they now reside) Hyra also added another point:

“Living the wire refers to newcomers’ preferences for moving into an inner-city neighborhood because it has been branded as hip or cool, which, to a certain extent, is associated with danger, excitement, poverty and blackness: iconic ghetto stereotypes,” the book says.

The article also mentioned that white millennials take pride in residing in an ‘edgy’ more ‘authentic’ community.

This often leads the newcomers to ‘brag’ about the violence. A lifestyle that is so new to the ‘foreigners,’ ends up becoming the topic of discussion. Whatever the true reason or influence gentrification has on the white community, the black community may never know.

It is normal for things that are new and different to be categorized as ‘exciting,’ but the daily life, struggle and situations that blacks face on a regular is nothing to be glamorized or fascinated about.

In a perfect world both, if not all, communities should be able to happily coexist with one another without one benefiting over the others’ pain or vice versa.

Sources: Robert McCartney (The Washington Post), City Data