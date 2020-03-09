World Wide Summit Choses Two Milwaukee And Chicago Artist To Perform

Dr Teresa Hairston founded Gospel Heritage In 1994. They are responsible for popular summits such as, I Leap. It takes place every year in February, this time around in South Carolina on the 26th through the 29th.

It is a International and regional summit, with the purpose of bringing an incredible worship experience, and leadership education to current and aspiring leaders. She named Award winning gospel artist Vashawn Mitchell the President of the foundation, and the conference has grown every year. The biggest names in gospel are a part of the educational sessions, giving knowledge according to the track you chose which were worship, artist and others that narrowed down the classes. Power houses like Todd Dulaney, Jekalyn Carr, and many others taught this years classes. As an artist, the biggest part of the conferences is the stage they provide to up and comers, to perform in front of the thousands. My self as well as another artist from the Midwest Lenasia Tyson from Chicago, were chosen to perform at this stage that has open doors already. The connections where limitless, as well as the knowledge gained. I would recommend attending this conference even if you are not an artist, you learn a lot about workshop and leadership among other things. The next conference will take place on Atlanta in 2021, I hope to help bring it to Milwaukee eventually.