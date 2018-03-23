Year of The Child: First food…fun bites…6-12 months of age

By Angela Wilks-Tate, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, WIC Project Director, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc.

During the first six months of life, your newborn’s digestive system is growing and maturing at an accelerated rate. We like to think of this initial phase as the “construction zone”. We take it easy during this time and exercise caution so the road to good health and nutrition is paved smoothly from the start. Power packed breastmilk is easily digested and is uniquely designed to provide a young infant with a perfect mix of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, protein and fat to help them grow healthy and strong; When breastmilk is no longer an option, infant formula can serve as a substitute. Eventually, an infant reaches a point where he or she needs to transition from liquid nutrition alone to the addition of solid foods. A very young infant may not be as developed in eating and swallowing solids before 6 months.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)recommends gradual introduction of solid foods around 6 months of age. Offering that first bite is both exciting and a great way to begin building a healthy plate. Early signs of readiness for solids include good head control, sitting up, and the ability to move food from the spoon and swallow without pushing the food away. Solid foods are harder to swallow and require some minor preparation to make them safer to eat. The first foods along this 6-8-month-old journey should begin with Iron fortified infant cereal, mashed or pureed vegetables, fruits, and pureed meats. Introduction of a cup for use with breastmilk or formula is highly recommended at 6 months; juice is not recommended before 12 months.

Meal times should become even more interesting during the 9-12 months of age phase as homemade table foods take a front row seat to those tiny taste buds. Textures take on an entirely new dimension and are bumpier and chunkier. Meal preparation techniques which help prevent choking include mincing and chopping. We will begin to see little fingers reaching out to grab their own foods and attempting to show some level of independence. Offer safe finger foods that are soft or easy to dissolve. Snack chips, raw foods, nuts and seeds are examples of choking hazards and should be avoided. Encourage self-feeding and allow your little one to explore new foods through the sense of touch, smell and sight. Family times should be fun and engaging, so be prepared to clean up some mess as older infants explore a new feeding pattern.

Offering a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables that spans the rainbow can ensure your little one receives optimal nutrition for building a healthier body. Avoid empty calorie foods such as sugary sweetened snacks, puffs and juice or juice drinks. Parents have the wonderful opportunity to build a healthier and strong eater for a lifetime. What you do now can set the tone for future growth and development down the road. The road map to good nutrition begins with you!