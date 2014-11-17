No, Not Yet! 5 Ways To Prevent Premature Ejaculation



By –blackdoctor.org

Premature ejaculation (PE), or early ejaculation as sex positive professionals like to call it, is a common male sexual issue defined as a man ejaculating sooner than he or his partner desires. Typically PE occurs within the first two minutes of penetration during sexual intercourse, and this issue can be a lifelong battle (primary) or one that is acquired at some point in time (secondary).

Ending “too soon” can be a crushing blow to the male ego and it is an issue that affects 1 in 3 men at some point in their lifetime. Yet, as common as PE is the exact cause is still unknown. Doctors have determined the cause of PE to be a complex combination of both psychological and biological factors. Relationship issues, anxiety, stress, feelings of shame or nervousness are just a few of the psychological issues that can be at the root of the problem. Thyroid issues, abnormal hormone levels, inherited traits, abnormal levels of neurotransmitters (brain chemicals that help in the arousal state) and inflammation of the urethra or prostate are just a few of the biological factors that could work in tandem with the psychological to cause PE. Although a definitive cause may not be known, there are several known ways to prevent rapid release from happening.

1. Deep Breathing

Heart rate increases during sex which can also lead to rapid breathing that can trigger the sensations of wanting to release quickly. Taking deep breaths and reaching a meditative state during sex helps to slow down the breath and prevent the urgency to ejaculate early. Practicing deep breathing before having sex is a great way to get into the habit of breathing this way during the act.

2. The ‘Squeeze’ Method

By squeezing the penis at its base the sensation to ejaculate can be stopped. This technique can be performed by either the male or female partner and should be practiced during moments of self-pleasuring to know how much pressure to apply and when.

3. The ‘Stop and Go’ method

This method allows a man to become familiar with his “point of no return” (the point where an orgasm cannot be stopped). During solo sex, a man should arouse himself to the point of wanting to release and then suddenly stop right before the orgasm occurs. Once he is relaxed, he should start the process over again and practice this a few times in order to control the onset of an orgasm.

4. Kegels

Kegels aren’t just exercises for women to use to strengthen their pelvic muscles. These simple contracting exercises can be used by men to develop more control of the PC muscle that plays a role in helping to facilitate ejaculation. Kegels are performed by contracting and releasing the PC muscle in ten second intervals. Men can find this muscle by stopping the flow of urine.

5. Medication

Topical creams and sprays that contain a numbing agent, as well as oral medications can help delay early release. Promescent is one FDA approved, over-the-counter desensitizing spray recommended by urologists for the treatment of premature ejaculation. The spray is absorbed into the skin of the penis and penetrated down to the nerve endings that are responsible for ejaculation. The formula is safe to use with a partner and can go into effect in as little as 10 minutes.