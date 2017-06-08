YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee to offer a day of environmental education as part of National Get Outdoors Day on June 10

Partners with Other Local Organizations on Let’s Move! Initiative

MILWAUKEE – (June, 2017) – The Milwaukee YMCA’s Camp Minikani (875 Amy Belle Rd, Hubertus) is hosting a morning of environmental education activities for families of 4th grade students on Saturday, June 10 from 10am to 12pm. The event is part of the Milwaukee Y’s commitment to the Let’s Move! initiative that then-First Lady Michelle Obama started in 2010.

“The Milwaukee YMCA is excited to serve alongside other dedicated partners committed to connecting children, youth and families to outdoor recreation and play, and we appreciate activities like National Get Outdoors day which serves as an example,” said Shanee’ Jenkins, Associate Vice President of Community Relations, YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Y hosted a summit in December of 2016 with the local purpose of increasing coordination, collaboration, and communication among service providers; developing strategies to increase awareness of and participation in outdoor programs through service; and creating activities like the one scheduled at Camp Minikani on June 10.

Let’s Move! is a comprehensive initiative, launched by the then-First Lady, dedicated to solving the problem of obesity within a generation, so that children born today will grow up healthier and able to pursue their dreams.

The Department of the Interior is the lead agency for the Let’s Move! Outside initiative. The Department was joined by the YMCA of the USA and the National League of Cities (NLC) to coordinate efforts to bridge the growing disconnect between young people and the great outdoors by creating meaningful connections to nature through four pillars: play, learn, serve and work.

Local community partners who participated in the summit and are a part of the Let’s Move! initiative include Milwaukee County Parks, Milwaukee Recreation Department, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center and The Urban Ecology Center – Washington Park.

Registration for the environmental education activity day at Camp Minikani on June 10 is limited. Please contact Jon McClaren, Operations Executive, at 262-251-9080. YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee

The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee is a powerful association of men, women and children of all ages and from all walks of life joined together by a shared passion to