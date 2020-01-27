We all have heard the term YOLO(You Only Live Once) at least once in our life. Of course we Millennials know this word all too well. Whereas some people hear the term YOLO and think it’s excessive or not logical in the sense it’s typically used.

YOLO has become a reason for people to step out of there comfort zones for better and for worse. For instance, sometimes it’s the reason people take flight in chasing their dreams. Sometimes it’s the reason people go bungee jumping. Nonetheless it’s often times the reason people do things they wouldn’t NORMALLY do.

Truth be told, we only live once. People always say, “If you live it right, you only need one.” And these are facts.

The idea of living a safe and secure lifestyle— in regards to career but not limited to— is becoming more and more of a thing of the past. Nowadays millennials are motivated more than ever to do what they love.

After 20-30 plus years of watching our parents slave day in and day out at jobs they absolutely hate just to make ends meet, we see a new way out. Although the pressure of going to school and obtaining a “good job” is still at an all time high, we see the picture quite differently than the past.

We realize that we don’t live in the same times as our parents. Opportunities surround us in many areas offering a new sense of security. With self employment options like starting a new business, social media marketing, Instacart, Lyft, Uber, Airbnb, and more, a typical 9-5 doesn’t intrigue us much.

With all the deaths happening in the world young and old, YOLO reminds us that the clock is ticking. It sends a sense of urgency to the brain that we need to move now! We dread waking up 50 years from now struggling, trying to get by on a government retirement plan that isn’t even guaranteed to us at this point.

Because of social media we think success is very tangible— though I personally believe the idea of success is being compromised through perception. Needless to say this is causing many millennials to fail because we think it’s “easier” to win nowadays.

This makes me wonder if this is a good thing or a bad thing because it’s hard to decipher whether we’re better off trying to live our best life and failing or focusing on old school security while feeling empty, sad, or depressed.

What are your thoughts on YOLO? Do you think this is a good thing? Are you living your best life?