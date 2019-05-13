You Are Not Alone

Okay. So you have been giving life your all. You’ve been making the changes that you feel are necessary in order for you to feel better, look better, or even think better. You’ve been starving yourself of bad habits; even separating yourself from people that you feel might not have your best interests. Yet, something’s still wrong.

Every room you walk into makes you feel out of place. If you’re surrounded by a bunch of people you feel anxious, nervous, and uneasy. You feel attacked when others ask you questions. You find yourself taking everything the wrong way.

Every time something doesn’t work out as planned, you feel like a failure. Your intellect immediately tells you that you knew better so you feel stupid. You feel like you let everyone down, including yourself. But in reality it was a simple mistake or in fact a minor learning experience.

Guess what? You’re human. It’s okay to have these thoughts every now and then. Sometimes you taking failures so hard is because you actually care. Many people feel uncomfortable when they’re around a bunch of people. But that just shows you were out of comfort zone. Networking and meeting new people may not be the norm for you so of course you may feel uneasy. You may just feel like you let yourself down but that’s because you’re being so hard on yourself. Mistakes are just proof that you’re trying.

When you find yourself in a rut like this, you’re definitely due for some self loving and some mental relaxation. Over the weekend I had the opportunity to attend a community event where a bunch of women came together, sipped mimosas, and discussed their goals. It was put together by Steph Crosley.

Throughout the event women had an opportunity to express how they were feeling in regards to life and goal setting. We discussed mental and emotional barriers and gained motivation from everyone in the room. This was a place where women were allowed to be women— allowed to discuss strengths and struggles.

The conversations got deep and the deeper they got the more power was released from one woman to another. I mean it was truly therapeutic. It was a beautiful thing seeing women who love and want to help other women. It was powerful because as people began to share their stories, we began to see how we all are so much alike.

Knowing that you aren’t the only one carrying the emotions around that you have is empowering. I say that because it’s so easy to feel alone when your focused. It’s easy to feel alone when you have been through certain experiences. But when a group of women can come together and talk about real issues that they’re facing in hopes to grow and help someone, women can’t be stopped.

Attending events like this can really help when you find yourself in a place of struggle whether mentally, emotionally, spiritually, or physically. Connecting with the right people can honestly make you feel a lot better for yourself. It’s a feeling like no other. The more willing you become the greater you could potentially be.

So stop counting yourself out. Stop pointing out everything that doesn’t go as planned and instead begin to identify areas of improvement and move on. Don’t allow a room of people scare you because I’m that room are many people experiencing similar problems as you. Your failures are not the end of the world. And if you don’t know that, be courageous and start to surround yourself with powerful people who can poor positive feedback into your life, without judgement.