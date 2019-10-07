You Are What You Think

Have you ever heard the sayin “You are a direct result of the thoughts that you think, the people that you spend time with, and the books that you read”? Of course you have. But the question usually is in the validity of the phrase.

Has this saying ever hit home for you or do you think it’s just one of those things people say? I mean to think about it; A year from now, you will be the same person that you are today EXCEPT for the books that you read, the people who you spend time with, and the thoughts that you think.

That means if you don’t understand why you seem to be in the same place you’ve been for years, it’s most likely because of the type of mental intimacy you give your mind. Maybe you have read any books. Maybe you haven’t seemed any meaningful information deliberately. Maybe the only information you read is social media.

Also, the people you choose to hang around have a great impact on the person you become. So, what type of company do you keep? What type of energy do your surroundings bring to you? Do your friends build you up or do they put you down? When it comes to your dreams do they laugh, are they nonchalant, or are they genuinely excited for you? Are they ambitious or are they lazy?

If you want to change your life, then you must change your thoughts, change the people that you hang out with, and change the books that you read. For instance, if you’re constantly around 10 rich people, you will learn that it is easy to make money. If you are regularly around 10 poor people, then you will constantly hear why making money is scarce and difficult. If you hang around with ten exceptionally fit people this year, and you’ll naturally get into better shape. Hang out with ten chunky people, and you will start eating carbs.

Why? Because their habits become your habits. Their thoughts become your thoughts. Think about it. When your having a rough day and you need to vent, who do you call? Your friends more than likely and after you vent you’re going to begin to see the situation from their point of view. It’s no way around it.

You can only go against the grain so many times before you either give in or move on. I think about it and I get a bittersweet feeling because sadly enough, this also means that at some point if you want to grow you may have to release some friends and family from your daily lifestyle.

Change takes time but it also happens intentionally. So if you want to see a change. Change the information you currently consume and people you hang around. Change your thoughts and you will change your entire life.