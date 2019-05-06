You Go Girl!

When you think of women so many dope things come to mind. Women have so many amazing attributes. We, as women are super smart. We are driven. No matter the circumstances, when necessary we make things happen with or without help. We reproduce and raise kids. We love hard, although we can be a hand full. Nonetheless, sometimes we don’t get as much credit as deserved.

We work our butts off day in and day out and barely get recognition from anyone. Granted some things we do are mandatory, but it’s just about getting a little pat on the back at times. For instance, if you have kids, being a mother is your number one job. It’s something you’re supposed to do. It’s your duty but on the contrary, there are many people who have that same duty and choose not to step up to the plate.

Then you have those people who believe a woman “should be” doing things this way and “should be” doing things that way— neglecting the fact that all women weren’t built the same. Not every women was loved on or taken care of growing up. Some women literally have to make a way out of no way to survive. Some women weren’t as fortunate as others therefore lifestyles may differ but because of that, that shouldn’t make that woman any different from the next.

When I think of women, I think of the need of encouragement from other women. I met a young lady last week. She was 23, a mother of 3, adopted, had been homeless, and a stripper prior to her biological father finding her. She lived a super hard life in and out of shelters, dancing to make ends meet.

Meeting her was so exciting yet humbling for me. As tears ran down her eyes from her sharing her story, all I could think about is the strength that she has endured and the encouragement that I was dedicated to giving her. She was excited to start her life over again, granted she may be starting from level one she is choosing to start over again.

After encouraging her I thought to myself, women just don’t know how much we need each other. We need to compliment each other. We need to love and care for each other. We need to encourage one another and support as much as we can.

Instead of gossiping and pointing imperfections out about one another let’s find tiny ways to unite daily. No matter where we’re from, we can all learn from each other. But we can’t help and learn from each other if we can’t share our stories with one another or trust each other. We have to learn how to remove all judgement and dedicate ourselves to one another.

Women are like superheroes, no matter what obstacles come our way, we find a way to make things work. But what good do we do if we can’t fix the cape on the next Superwoman?