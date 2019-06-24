Young Legend: Bri McQuay

20 year old Briana McQuay, also known as “Just Bri”, is a young college student on her way. She’s currently known for her podcast entitled “The Group Chat” where she has a wide variety of topics created for artists and other creatives. Bri is also know for her position at IHeart Radio’s v100.7 station where she produces for the legendary Reggie SmoothasButta Brown.

I recently had the opportunity to interview her and learn more about her journey. As a young person with her head on straight, she’s headed far. Yet, she’s already been many places.

Bri’s road to success started while trying to figure out what she wanted to do in college. She had an undecided major with hope to either be a nurse or in communications. But as she began her studies her courses didn’t give her the passion she was looking for.

So it was then that she decided to do something new. As a big fan of the Joe Budden Podcast and many more, she began to be encouraged to start her own. As she did, while working minimum wage specifically to get her the flexibility to conduct her podcast, she made it work.

Now as a producer at v100 she is dedicated to hard work, which has been the best part of her journey this far. Bri says that her hard work has gotten her many places and it seems no matter how hard it is, it pays off, especially while working for a radio station.

Bri informed me that her biggest hurdle is often times herself. She says as a woman in this industry she often battles emotionally. Whether it’s because of the cycle of work, or having to put people in their place when they’re being inappropriate, her emotions play a big role. But her combative nature in that area allows her to know when to and when not to indulge at times. She’s learned to always create time for herself and to be in touch with her emotions.

The biggest piece of advice Bri has for those who may be interested in following their dreams but a bit hesitant was a question. “What you gon’ do?” She says. “Are you going to work at Walmart? Burlington? Follow your dreams? Or both?” In essence, the choice is yours but it’s up to you to make it count.

As Bri went on to tell me her story I personally became encouraged because of how youthful and determined she is at this time. She has dreams of collaborating with BET one day. Which isn’t far fetched, if you ask me. The girl is going places.

I asked her what she wanted the world to remember about her and her response was touching. She said, “When Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Hussle died the world stopped. I just want people that know me to feel that. I want them to feel me. I want to make such an impact that people’s world literally stops for two seconds.”

It was an absolute pleasure interviewing Bri. I’m so excited for wherever she’s headed because one thing I know is that Briana McQuay is definitely on her way! Keep it up!

Make sure to follow her @jvst_bri and The Group Chat Podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and YouTube.