Young Legend: Chris Harris aka C-Mill$

Rapper C-Mill$, also known as Mr. Feel My Pain, is a hard working man, working to be the change that he wants to see in his community.

Chris Harris is his name and his movement speaks to our city.

Mill$ is a vet artist in our city. He has performed at many venues across the nation but his mission isn’t just to gain fans. C-Mill$ is very well known in the city for his contributions to community. He has a lot of love to give and makes it a priority to love on his people.

You can catch C-Mill$ at community events for the homeless, kids events, or just spitting some knowledge to a group of kids on the street. He always wants to give back and be a blessing to whoever he can.

The Feel My Pain Movement started in 2012 when he hand made his on T-shirt. He says that once he made one, many people began to ask if he had more. That motivated him to begin to make his own shirts by hand. He never used the print machine. Instead he handcrafted all his shirts with the materials that he had.

Mr. Feel My Pain is for sure to be a future legend in our city. His grind is motivating and respected throughout Milwaukee. As a Father, he just wants to be an example. He wants to be remembered for his works. He wants others to know he never gave up on his dreams and he was always his biggest critic.

There’s always room for growth in his eyes. Because of that he will always progress. Harris is surely a man of principles and values. The way he shares them and his commitment to them will take Mill$ a long way.

Tune in to our live video as he tells us more about his journey as an Artist, Businessman, and Community Leader.