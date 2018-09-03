Young Legend: “I just want to help epic people be epic.”- Quentin Allums (#justQ)

No matter how much chaos may happen in our city, there’s always more room for positive highlights as well. Milwaukee, as a whole, seems to focus on the shootings and keep a record about the number of deaths occurring each day. Not to say those things aren’t important but if we had a scale, how much heavier would the negatives be, in comparison to positive exposure?

Milwaukee isn’t just full of violence, believe it or not, it’s becoming a place of hope for young millennials in business. Young people are becoming more and more ambitious and determined to follow their dreams everyday.

After having the opportunity to shed some light on a 24 year old legend in the making, it’s safe to say hatred isn’t the only thing flooding the community. Young entrepreneur, Quentin Allums (also known as “justQ”), has his courage high, in hopes to bring a positive change to our city.

Allums is the Founder of the MKE Misfits group and is dedicated to helping others succeed. His company gives businesses the opportunity to tell their story, but in the eyes of professional creatives. After being named one of the hottest content creators on LinkedIn ever, he’s been able to expand his brand globally.

“I just want to help epic people be epic,” Quentin says as he states the mission of his brand, during our live interview. He believes in the power of collaboration, communication, and consistency. He believes in the contrary of “you can do anything you want to do.” instead he says, “You can do anything you work to do.”

True enough, his words speak volumes to the ears of dreamers. Millennials today are attracted to the idea of success and many of them are willing to tap in to whatever it takes to get there.

If our city would continue to evolve, while helping others become great, genuinely, we would change the lives a many. By changing lives, we’d begin to change homes. As we changes homes, we begin to change families.

Without a shadow of a doubt we need more epic people, like Q, willing to help make others epic. Sometimes I feel this idea seems too far fetched for realists. But let’s take a deeper look.

What makes a person epic? Is this something certain people are only born with or could becoming epic be a thing? How? Does a person become epic alone? How could we personally help someone become better than they currently are?

What about differences? What makes you, authentically YOU? What makes your differences okay? Are flaws truly flaws or are they just differences?

What happens if we create a culture of people who are completely okay with their differences and genuinely want others to grow? Do we then grow together?

It was beyond an honor to be able to chat with a young legend like Q. I’m extremely amped for what is coming his way. His wish is to collaborate with the City of Milwaukee and I proudly stand behind the mission at hand.

Let’s be epic, Milwaukee!