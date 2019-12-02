Young Legend: Lonnie Smith

Milwaukee’s own Comedian Lonnie Smith is known across the world for his online comedy skits that he’s been producing for the last decade. Many people know him from his many appearances in his viral vine videos, on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and even Instagram. He and his guest appearance as “James” keeps the internet in a state of laughter. His content has reached literally millions of people all over the world.

While visiting Atlanta I had the opportunity to sit down with him. I interviewed him about his journey as a comedian and creative content director. Having growing up in Brown Deer, Lonnie always strived to be positive. No matter what day it was, he always had a joke for his teachers and classmates.

“I just want to make people laugh and forget about their problems,” Lonnie says.

Comedian Lonnie started his venture right out of high school as he became a host on Gumbo TV as well as Stride. Being active and being consistent has always been his greatest motive. Yet consistency is something he also considers to be his biggest challenge. Pushing through it all is what ultimately got him where he is today.

Although he is passionate about his jokes and scenes, his work is intended to not only help people have better days but also to educate and open up conversations as it relates to friends, family, and even relationships. Strategy is everything and staying fresh in content is essential but sometimes challenging.

He states, “it’s not like football where you get better as your practice… Sometimes I can be really creative of the bat — making skits left and right but then there’s times where I have writers block.” “Finding that balance is key,” he says.

Lonnie was able to share his passion for the youth and how his goal is to work with major corporations that work with youth to be able to show them that they have many options to what they could become in this world. He wants to let them know they are limitless and that they are the future.

Lastly, Comedian Lonnie wants people to know and always remember him as a positive influence. He says that he wants to be a person who inspired others to keep going and just start.

“I get people who inbox me all the time asking me what I think they should do. I just say just do it. You will learn so much more beyond the research if you just do it. You will learn what works and what doesn’t so just do it. That’s the best way,” Lonnie says.

I’d like to thank you and encourage you to continue to be great, following your dreams. Keep throwing that positive energy out to the world. Nothing but greatness shall return.