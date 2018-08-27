Young Legend: Mike Scrill Takes on Pop-Up MKE

Over the weekend, I had the pleasure of joining Michael Hodges, also known as Mike Scrill, for the Happy Hustlin, LLC grand opening at the new Pop-Up MKE site, located at 1617 West North Ave. The celebration consisted of free pizza, beverages, cup cakes, soulful music and as Mike says it best, “deals, deals, and more deals.”

Mike Scrill, father of 6, is an upcoming entrepreneur and true community leader in our city. His brand, Happy Hustlin, is a slogan that simply means to strive for better ways to provide better days.

After being forced to serve prison time for 9 years, when Michael got out, he chose to take a better path. He believes he owes it to his community to not only do better but to show others that were just like him that there is another way out.

Although the road is never easy, Scrill’s unique strategy of game has put him in places he never thought he would be. Mike realized that his change of behavior was not only working to keep him out of jail but through him striving to be a better person, he has now inspired the lives of many.

Many people know Mike Scrill from his advertising at the Milwaukee Mall for. Yet, his incredible platform on social media, gets him much exposure and when the spotlight presents itself, Mike is sure to take a stand to make our community better.

I was able to conduct a live interview with him after the grand opening, this Saturday. He spoke about self improvement and how he take the negatives and turns them into positives.

Click the video to find out how he does it!