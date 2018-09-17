Young Legend: Milwaukee Bucks Official DJ Shawna wants to take her platform, use it to “infect people with positivity and good vibes.”

Shawna Nichols, also known as “DJ Shawna,” recently joined me in a live Facebook interview about her journey as an upcoming legend in our city. The Milwaukee Bucks has quite an ambitious “Official DJ” on their hands. Milwaukee’s own, DJ Shawna, is more than just a local DJ. Not only is she a former, professional basketball player, DJ Shawna is very involved with the youth of this world.

She professionally trains elite basketball players, and recently launched Dare to Be Clothing line that promotes positivity and the inspiration to be whatever you were meant to be in life.DJ Shawna was just picked up by the Wisconsin Badgers to now. Shawna is also the final four Official DJ for the NCAA.

This jack of all trades, to say the least, plans to impact our communities one day at a time. During our interview she expressed how important it is for people who have extensive platforms to be something great; something beyond what they’re currently known for. Shawna Nichols knows there’s an abundance of obligation that comes with purpose. Her dedication to her dreams has expanded

It’s up to each of us to stand out and make a change. Sometimes the hardest part is having to be okay with our authenticity. Each and every one of us were made different and either way, we deserve to wake up and do what we want to do in life. Nothing worth having comes easy but DJ Shawna assures her audience that she is grateful for every moment that comes her way.

“I just want to infect people with positivity and good vibes,” DJ Shawna says as she explains how it’s not always entrepreneurship that ignites purpose. As she references the librarian sitting across the room she says that even she could be the greatest librarian because of the tone she’s allowed to set of the library.

I asked Nichols what is the best part of her journey and her reply was one with grate humility. She says her greatest blessing is waking up everyday and living her best life. One day she is helping young people who want to be great and the next she’s turning tables for professional athletes. No matter what hat she chooses to wear, her mission is to spread love.

As a Milwaukee millennial, I believe there’s no greater motivation than to see the greats and the upcoming legends sharing their stories and exposing their journey on the road to success.

I personally thank DJ Shawna for being such an incredible force in our city, working to make a difference in many ways.