Young Legend: Shannon Jackson

Milwaukee’s own film maker, Shannon Jackson, is a young legend in the city on his way. As a filmmaker, photographer, artist, and CEO, creative is a word that speaks volumes to his mission. Shannon is the Founder of Jackson Inc, as well as Defining Aesthetics Media/Blog.

No matter the role, Shannon stands for creativity and puts emphasis on the need to be confident in who you are. He believes in authenticity and consistently promotes the need to be different, boldly. His mission is to impact and empower creatives to find their own lane.

Shannon is the host of the Creative Corner Podcast where he exposes creatives in the city about their creative process when it comes to their profession and even the techniques behind the madness of their success. As a man of God, it’s always been a passion for Shannon to help others whether through giving, arts, blogging, or critical conversations.

Shannon has spoken to kids several times and his number one tip is to never be afraid to be themselves. This is a message that millennials need to hear in this day and age. Many young people struggle with trying to fit into whatever society wants them to be rather than being confident in their extreme differences from one another.

“The world needs us,” Shannon says as he continues to discuss the need for creatives. “We make the world go around.” He explains.

Shannon pushes others to find their creative space because nothing was built without doing so. Anything that was built or invented, was developed in a creative space. Anything that becomes a trend was once a unique idea.

Shannon’s book, Finding Your Aesthetic, is a mini guide that he created for creatives to help them tap into their creative avenue. It gives insight on why finding your aesthetic is so important and how to maintain it as well.

During our interview, Shannon mentioned that the release of his book is coming this year and is sure to be a bestseller. It’s a quick read, with lots of tips for those who struggle finding their lane in the creative market.

I personally believe talks like this need to be had more and more in our city for many reasons. Sometimes it seems many people in Milwaukee prefer to dim their light to fit in rather than to proudly walk in their differences. Kids have a habit of following their peers to earn brownie points instead of gaining the confidence to boldly be them.

A message of authenticity is more than necessary in times like today. I personally agree with Shannon that creatives make the world go around. Innovation happens when creativity and strategy meet. Being creative is a must and in order to make it “okay” to be different, people need to see more people shamelessly doing them.

Thank you for your great works, Shannon. We need more people like you.