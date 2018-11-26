Young Legend: Tajh Virgil

Milwaukee millennial, Tajh Virgil is a local artist in our city working to deliver hope through his craft. He prefers the title “music artist” because of his versatile style of music. He’s been in love with his craft since he was 14. He says that each year he elevates and pushes for greatness.

In 2015, Tajh quit his job to become a full time entrepreneur. Now branding, performing, laying tracks, and selling merchandise to promote his work has become his lifestyle. It hasn’t been an easy road but it’s been quite rewarding for him.

Tajh Virgil dropped an album entitled “Paradigm” and it currently has over 100,000 streams. In our interview Tajh explains how Paradigm came about and the positive message that comes behind it.

It’s about mindset and through his music he plans to touch the lives of many. Virgil aims to inspire; inspire people to keep going; to keep pushing and chasing their dreams. His mission is to bring hope to all that listen.

“I just want to bring change to the world; I want to change a person’s life just by them listening to my music and my story and the things I’ve been through.”

Although his hard work speaks for itself, Virgil gives much props to the man above and his family. He mentions that the hardest hurdle he had to overcome was breaking the news to his family about his dreams of becoming a music artist. Since then his family has showed him so much love and support.

Tajh is a big believer in God’s plan. He believes we all have a gift and it’s important not to ignore it.

I enjoyed our interview and I’m extremely excited to see how Tajh Virgil continues to deal hope into our communities in such an incredible way. Make sure to check out the full interview.

Tajh, thank you for all that you do and best of wishes to you.