Your Success is Found in Your Daily Routine

Happy Motivational Monday! We are off to a great start. We woke up, whether tired or not. We woke up with opportunity. There’s opportunity to grow; Opportunity to learn; Opportunity to be great.

Greatness is our greatest asset because it lies within. The only problem is that many people don’t know what it takes to ignite the fire within. There’s a fireball of passion that lives inside of your everyday.

Some people wake up with a passion to create, whether it’s to build, rap, or draw. Some wake up with a passion to serve, help, and lead. Regardless of what your passion is, everyday people wake up to be great at just that.

Granted many people will argue that they don’t know what their passion is, I’d like to argue that life is not worth living without knowing what makes you passionate. We all have passions. Some are typical and some are quite unique. It varies for everyone. None the less it’s extremely important.

I believe if people spent more time trying to find their passion, the world would ultimately be a better place. There would be more smiles, more positive energy, more help, and way more support.

I think about college students and how many of them are first generation. That alone means the concept of college is most likely borderline foreign. Most first generation students come with an expectation to succeed but the issue lies between the classes they pick and the reasons behind it.

Most students choose from a list of professions. They find out how much someone can make in the field and they go for it. But then problem after problem arises. Things begin to get shaky at home or life changing events happen and the students struggle to find the motivation to keep going.

But what if they picked courses that truly sparked their interest. What if they dug a bit deeper into what actually excites them. What if they picked something they were already naturally good at? Wouldn’t results change?

Something happens to your life when you begin to choose passion. Work is still work but when you like it you can enjoy it more. You’ll dig deeper in your studies when you have a passionate heart behind it.

So dig. Dig deeper this week into your passion. Turn that passion into purpose. Find ways to consistently maximize your passion. Find your way to your greatness.