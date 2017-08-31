“You’re not Black. We Only Kill Black People Remember?”: Georgia Police Officer Caught on Dash Cam Assuring White Driver That She Would Not Get Hurt During DUI Stop

My, my, my. A part of me is surprised at how ignorant some police can be. No, not all police officers are bad but this Cobb county officer has made it hard to believe that statement in its entirety.

Released dash-cam footage provided to a local Georgia News Station, showed an officer and his conversation with a DUI driver, who by the way is a white lady.

In the video footage, you can hear what seems to be a woman afraid to move her hands, in fear of being shot.

Now, while that may seem a little shocking, simply because the driver being pulled over is not black, what the simple minded police officer said in return is even more unbelievable.

“But you’re not black. Remember, we only kill black people. We only kill black people, right?” the officer, identified as Lt. Greg Abbott by WSBTV could be heard saying.

Say whaaaaaaaaaaaaat? Why in the world would the officer even open up his mouth to say what he said?

Police Chief Mike Register is planning on conducting an internal investigation, placing Abbott on administrative duties pending the outcome of that investigation.

I’m sorry, but we have a location, we have a dash- cam video and we also have the name of the officer who allowed these horrid words to leave his mouth… what is there to investigate???

IM CONFUSED !!!!!

The statement revealed a lot about the reality of systemic White racism. Abbott is an example of a White racist who holds a position of power and can affect the lives of Blacks and minorities. Today’s racists aren’t always hiding behind a white hood and dressed as militia. They are clean-cut White men and women who are doctors, lawyers, judges, teachers, school administrators, and police officers.

Register indicated that the recording was taken from a DUI traffic stop last year, before he became chief, and that Abbott made his comments after the woman indicated that she was just too nervous to reach down to get her phone due to her exposure to videos on police brutality.

A lawyer representing the driver says that the police officer was being “sarcastic” after the DUI driver “gave him some lip,” adding that the fear minorities faced when being stopped is real.

Blah Blah Blah… Who cares why the officer said it. It should have never been said. Period. Point. Blank. It seems like the chief agrees as well.

“No matter what context it was said in, it should not have been said,” Register added. “We’re not making excuses. We’re meeting this head on and we’re going to deal with it.”

Abbott’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, however, came to his rescue, saying that his client was just trying to “de-escalate” the situation with the “uncooperative” driver.

He asked that his client’s comments “be observed in their totality.” LoRusso stated:

Lt. Greg Abbott is a highly respected 28-year veteran of the Cobb County Police Department. He is cooperating with the department’s internal investigation and will continue to do so. His comments must be observed in their totality to understand their context. He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger. In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.

Sure! Why not use the black’s hardships and police brutality incidents to make this lady “feel better” about living to see another day. Assure her that “We only kill black people.” Yea… officer go ahead and “de-escalate” the situation.

“We are going to keep going forward to make sure we, as a police department, service the community in a most professional way—all segments of the community,” Register said.

Well, I sure hope so.

