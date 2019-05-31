Youth Empowerment Day at Townsend Street School

Friday, May 31st, classes for Middle School students at Townsend Street School will be suspended so students may participate in the school’s first Youth Empowerment Day. Middle school girls will attend the Girls Summit: Black Girls Talk. Middle school boys will attend the Boys Forum: The Making of a Black King. Over twenty black entrepreneurs, advocates, authors, and community leaders will volunteer at the event.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin. May 31, 2019

Classes for Middle School students are suspended so students may participate in Youth Empowerment Day. Middle school girls will attend the Girls Summit: Black Girls Talk, Finding the Queen Within. Middle school boys will attend the Boys Forum: The Making of a Black King. Both conference programs will run from 8am until dismissal at 2:30 pm. Boys and girls will be separated for the school day. Male staff are assigned to assist with the Boys Forum and female staff are assigned to assist with the Girls Summit.

Presenters

Event guests include entrepreneur and educator, Tiffany Miller, Nick Dillion, the Life Coach, Tifene Brown, Assistant Director for Student Success at Alverno College, Tiffany Parker of Impact the Parent, Impact the Child, Sherry Watson of American Family Insurance, LaToya Bates-Barnes of Wounded Wings Association, Shontina Gladney of SGGN Group and Michael McVicker of Gold’s Gym.

Sponsors

Youth Empowerment Day is sponsored by Educators Credit Union, Life Church, Wounded Wings Association, Ruby Brock and Parklawn Assembly of God.

Purpose

Townsend Street School began the year with a goal in mind: Mission Possible!

Girls of color are more likely to experience sexual abuse, have more significant responsibilities in their homes and often lack access to resources outside of their homes. This event was created to bring awareness to the issues black children face and equip them with the tools, community resources and knowledge needed to complete their mission and become self-sufficient graduates.

Wounded Wings Association for the Betterment of Women and Girls is a volunteer-based organization serving women and girls. For more information, please visit woundedwings.org or call (414) 979-9464.