YWCA Southeast Wisconsin Announces Eliminating Racism and Racial Justice Legacy Award Recipients

Award ceremony honoring prominent racial justice advocates to take place December 3rd at 15thanniversary of An Evening to Promote Racial Justice

MILWAUKEE, WI – November 25, 2019 – YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) named Erica Turner and Gary Hollander, PhD as recipients of its two distinct racial justice awards. The awards presentation will take place during the 15th Annual An Evening to Promote Racial Justicecelebration on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The event begins at 5:00 p.m. with a welcome reception for guests.

Erica Turner, co-creator of grassroots organization, Bridge the Divide has won YWCA SEW’s Eliminating Racism award for her significant work in the community as an advocate for building a world of justice and equity. Erica often sponsors racially literate podcasts, educational programming, community projects, film series’ and book studies to promote lasting, cross-cultural connections in Southeast Wisconsin. Her goal is to facilitate community conversations that launch joint, achievable, sustainable solutions, especially in the North Shore suburbs and exurbs.

Erica was also the recipient of the Spirit of Unity and NAACP Game Changers awards in 2018.

“Erica is committed to interacting with love, listening while reserving judgment, fostering healing from racial injustices, and waking up apathetic attitudes.” stated Heidi Erstad “We are proud to support Erica in all that she does to improve the community.”

The second award will honor Gary Hollander, PhD, Founding President and CEO, Diverse and Resilient, Inc. and President and principal consultant for Gary Hollander Enterprises. Gary Hollander will receive the Racial Justice Legacy award presented by YWCA SEW President and CEO, Paula Penebaker. This legacy award recognizes the many distinctive ways Gary has given back to our community with a focus on justice for the vulnerable. He has been deeply involved in board service to the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, Human Rights League, Wisconsin HIV Planning Consortium, Wisconsin AIDS Fund, Milwaukee Teen Pregnancy Prevention Oversight Committee and the Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Committee of United Way Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

He has received many awards over the years, many of which recognize him for his teaching and excellence in clinical care, philanthropy, service, allyship and youth advocacy. Most recently, Gary received a Proclamation

from Mayor Tom Barrett to acknowledge June 9, 2015 as Gary Hollander Day.

“I could not think of an individual more deserving of this honor than Gary.” expressed Paula Penebaker, president and CEO of YWCA Southeast Wisconsin “His personality is larger than life, and his heart beats so that he can live to enrich the lives of others. I am blessed to know him and we are all fortunate that he commits so much to the community.”

To learn more about the 15th annual An Evening to Promote Racial Justice, visit our website www.ywcasew.org. Ticket sales end on Monday, December 2, 2019.

About YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

With a bold mission to eliminate racism and empower women, YWCA SEW’s work has three focus areas shared by YWCAs nationwide: racial justice, economic empowerment, and health/safety of women and their families. Serving 12,000+ individuals annually, YWCA SEW equips and challenges our community to commit itself to peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Through its distinctive economic empowerment program services, as well as racial justice thought leadership and community engagement, YWCA SEW is focused on building a more just and equitable Southeast Wisconsin.