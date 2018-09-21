YWCA Southeast Wisconsin Announces Rockwell Automation as Special Underwriter For Racial Justice Training

Unlearning Racism: Tools for Action course to receive funding from major corporation

MILWAUKEE, WI – YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (SEW) is pleased to announce Rockwell Automation asthe first special underwriter for the YWCA SEW’s signature racial justice course, Unlearning Racism: Tools for Action (ULR:TFA). This six-part workshop series examines the history and impact of racism, and provides participants with practical tools to use in their work settings and personal lives to identify and diminish the impact of racism.

“We are proud to support the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin’s Unlearning Racism: Tools for Actioncurriculum. Nearly two dozen of our employees have completed the course and they describe it as transformational,” states Patricia Contreras, Global Community Relations & Contributions Director,Rockwell Automation. “Further, the YWCA SEW’s overall racial justice programming continues to complements Rockwell Automation’s mission to help create a more inclusive and engaging workenvironment.”

Launched in 2007, ULR:TFA is now so in demand it is offered in spring, summer and fall sessions. RockwellAutomation’s $5,000 gift supports the 2018/2019 fall and spring sessions, which has cohorts in both Milwaukee and Racine for both “semesters.” This gift is in addition to Rockwell Automation’s long-standing support of YWCA SEW’s signature events, An Evening to Promote Racial Justice and Circle ofWomen.

Martha Barry, YWCA SEW’s Racial Justice Director observed, “Rockwell Automation’s commitment to ourracial justice programming, and ULR:TFA specifically, is more than appreciated. This special underwriting will help strengthen ULR:TFA as we continue to refine the course and make it even more broadlyaccessible.”

ULR:TFA fall registration is open now. Milwaukee classes begin September 25th and Racine classes begin October 3rd. For more information or to register for the Unlearning Racism: Tools for Action course, visitwww.ywcasew.org or contact Micala Queary at [email protected]